Morning Skate Report: Nov. 13, 2024

The Golden Knights (9-4-2) head back on the road to face the Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center to kick off their annual Fathers Trip.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have posted a 9-0-1 record all-time in games played during Fathers Trips.

Jack Eichel is on a three-game point streak with eight points (2G, 6A) in three games.

The Golden Knights have an all-time record of 10-4-1 at Honda Center.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Three wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Eight points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 24 points (5G, 19A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 12 points (4G, 8A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost on home ice for the first time this season as they were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2, on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored the only goals for Vegas in the loss.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 1-0-0 record against the Ducks this season heading into Wednesday's contest. Vegas skated to a 3-1 win in their first meeting on Oct. 13 at T-Mobile Arena as Brett Howden, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev each found the back of the net in the win. Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves for his first win as a Golden Knight.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Anaheim Ducks have a 5-7-2 record and 12 points heading into Wednesday’s game against the Golden Knights. Anaheim sits in last place in the Pacific Division as of Wednesday morning. The Ducks are coming off their first win in four games as they defeated Columbus, 4-2, on Sunday night. Troy Terry leads the Ducks in scoring with 11 points (5G, 6A), followed by Mason McTavish with eight points (2G, 6A), and Leo Carlsson (5G, 2A) and Ryan Strome (3G, 4A) tied with seven points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Los Angeles Kings – 9-5-3, 21 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 9-4-2, 20 points

Calgary Flames – 8-5-3, 19 points

Vancouver Canucks – 7-3-3, 17 points

Edmonton Oilers – 7-7-1, 15 points

Seattle Kraken – 6-8-1, 13 points

San Jose Sharks – 5-9-3, 13 points

Anaheim Ducks – 5-7-2, 12 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 322nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 25-7-1 all-time record against Anaheim

- Be the second road win of the season for the Golden Knights

KEYS TO THE GAME

From the Jump: Prior to the game against Carolina, Brett Howden stated that the team had to be prepared right from puck drop. Vegas didn't have the jump it wanted against the Hurricanes but will look to start strong against the Ducks.

Renowned Resiliency: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said resiliency is especially important in road games when the crowd isn't behind his team. Digging deep against a hungry Anaheim team will be key for Vegas on Wednesday.