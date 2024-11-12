Golden Knights Bested by Hurricanes, 5-2

Vegas' season-opening home win streak ends at eight games

By Gordon Weigers
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-2) had their eight-game home win streak snapped by the Carolina Hurricanes (11-3-0) in a 5-2 loss on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Hurricanes used goals from Eric Robinson, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Staal and Tyson Jost to build a 4-0 lead. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored in the third period, but Carolina won the game, 5-2.

ATTENDANCE: 17,908

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will begin their annual Fathers Trip with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center. Catch the game on Vegas 34 and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

