Golden Knights Drop to Seattle, 4-3, in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2) fell in their final game of the road trip in overtime, 3-2, to the Seattle Kraken (6-8-1) on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Vegas took the 1-0 lead at the midway point of the first period with a power play goal from Pavel Dorofeyev. With 6:29 left in the first frame, Nicolas Roy found the back of the net with a wrist shot to double the Vegas lead to 2-0. Seattle answered minutes later to make it 2-1. Brandon Tanev scored his second goal of the night with 2:39 to go in the second period to tie the game at 2. Early in the third period, Seattle took a 3-2 lead, however, with 1:22 left in the game, Alex Pietrangelo scored from the blue line off an assist by Shea Theodore, who tallied his 300th point as a Golden Knight. In overtime, Seattle's Jared McCann netted the game-winning goal, securing a 4-3 victory for the Kraken.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to the Fortress to host the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season for Military Appreciation Knight on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.