Hanifin's Heroics Drive Golden Knights to 4-2 Win in Edmonton

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-1) earned their first road victory of the season with a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers (6-7-1) on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jack Eichel opened the scoring as his deke around Stuart Skinner gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead late in the first period. The game flowed Edmonton's way in the middle frame as goals from Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman gave the Oilers a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Midway through the third period, Noah Hanifin scored for the second game in a row to knot the score at 2-2. With less than a minute to play, Hanifin scored again to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. Mark Stone's empty-net goal sealed the deal as Vegas started the trip with a win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin's pair of goals in the third period was the difference in the victory.

Jack Eichel: Eichel registered a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev picked up three assists in the win.

William Karlsson: Karlsson's assist on Hanifin's goal gave him six points (2G, 4A) in five games.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 27 of 29 shots including all six Edmonton attemps in the third period.

STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Brayden McNabb skated in his 515th game as a Golden Knight to break the all-time record for games played with the franchise (Jonathan Marchessault, 514GP)

Eichel's three-point game marked his sixth multi-point game of the season. He's tied with Stone for the most multi-point games on the team this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out the quick trip with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.