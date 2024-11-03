Howden Scores Overtime Winner as Golden Knights Defeat Utah Hockey Club, 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-1) extended their home win streak to eight games with a 4-3 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club (5-4-3) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNLogan Cooley scored on Utah's first shot of the night to give the visitors a 1-0 lead with 8:02 left in the first. A defensive deflection on a shot by Ian Cole put Utah up 2-0 with eight minutes to go in the second period. The Golden Knights answered quickly with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev to bring Vegas within one. With one second left in the period, Noah Hanifin scored his first of the season to even the score heading into the final frame. William Karlsson found the back of the net on a backhand shot to give Vegas a 3-2 lead 5:37 into the third period. Hanifin earned the primary assist on the goal, giving him his first multi-point game of the season. Alexander Kerfoot tied the game with 6:50 left in the third, but Brett Howden scored the overtime winner 2:15 into the extra session to keep Vegas undefeated at home.

TOP PERFORMERS

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin record his first goal and first multi-point game (1G, 2A) of the season.

William Karlsson: Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. Karlsson has recorded a point in each game since his return on Oct. 26 against San Jose.

Brett Howden: Howden scored the overtime winner to give Vegas its first overtime win this season. Howden recorded his second multi-point game of the season with one goal and one assist on the night.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl tallied his 500th career point with his assist on Dorofeyev’s goal in the second period.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev's goal tied him with Ivan Barbashev for the team lead in goals (7).

Adin Hill: Hill recorded his 40th win with Vegas and also recorded his third consecutive win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTTomas Hertl assisted on Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal, tallying his 500th career point. He became the second player from the 2012 Draft class to hit the 500-point mark.

Adin Hill recorded his 40th win with the Golden Knights which gives him the third most in franchise history.

With Saturday’s win, the Golden Knights tied the franchise record for the longest home winning streak at any point in the season. The tie is with the 2017-18 campaign, also recording eight straight home wins.

William Karlsson extended his point streak to four games with a two point (1G, 1A) night.

ATTENDANCE: 18,216

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights hit the road as they head to face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.