Morning Skate Report: June 9, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights look to extend the series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner recorded his second hat trick of the playoffs in the span of 6:10 on Saturday, the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history.

Marner set two new franchise records on Saturday, including the most points in a single playoff run with 28 (10G, 18A) and his second four-point game of the postseason.

With a pair of helpers on Saturday, Brayden McNabb increased his assist total to five in the Stanley Cup Final.

Jack Eichel and Marner lead the NHL in playoff assists with 18 each.

Shea Theodore became the only active defenseman to record multiple career game-winners in overtime during the postseason.

The Golden Knights hold a 4-1 record at home and an overall 12-9 record in Game 4s.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend the home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 4 is presented by Zoox. Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer and global cultural icon T-Pain will headline a free concert ahead of Game 4 on Toshiba Plaza. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Toshiba Plaza will open at 2 p.m., with doors to The Fortress opening at 3:45 p.m. Fans without tickets are encouraged to remain at Toshiba Plaza for a watch party outside. Please note that fans will be required to follow the T-Mobile Arena bag policy on Toshiba Plaza, and no coolers, outside food or drinks, or lawn chairs are permitted.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-4, in double overtime in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl netted a power-play goal midway through the second period, and Mitch Marner recorded his second hat trick of the postseason to cap off a four-goal middle frame. Jordan Martinook, Taylor Hall, and Jordan Staal scored three quick goals, and Andrei Svechnikov found the back of the net to even the score at four and send the second consecutive Stanley Cup Final game into overtime. In double overtime, Shea Theodore earned the game-winning goal 5:38 into the second extra period to take Game 3 after a fortunate bounce off the boards. Carter Hart stopped 29 out of 33 shots to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 28 points (10G, 18A)

Jack Eichel – 20 points (2G, 18A)

Brett Howden – 17 points (13G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 16 points (6G, 10A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (10G, 4A)

Ivan Barbashev – 14 points (6G, 8A)

CAR PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Taylor Hall – 17 points (6G, 11A)

Jackson Blake – 16 points (5G, 11A)

Logan Stankoven – 14 points (10G, 4A)

Nikolaj Ehlers – 11 points (6G, 5A)

Sebastian Aho – 10 points (4G, 6A)

Seth Jarvis – 10 points (4G, 6A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Mitch Marner became the first NHL player to record a four-point period (3G, 1A) in Stanley Cup Final history.

7 – Shea Theodore is the seventh defenseman to record two overtime goals in the same playoff run in NHL history.

14 – Cole Smith recorded 14 hits on Saturday, the most in a Stanley Cup Final game since 2006.

16 – Tomas Hertl and Marner netted goals 16 seconds apart in Game 3, the quickest two playoff goals in franchise history.

28 - Marner continues to lead the NHL with 28 points (10G, 18A), eight more than Jack Eichel who sits second with 20 points (2G, 18A).

100 – Ivan Barbashev has recorded 100 hits this postseason, the most in the league.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Everyone Chips In: Seven different players found the scoresheet in Saturday’s game, with four recording multi-point performances. While offensive production was spread throughout the lineup, Tomas Hertl emphasized that winning goes beyond goals and assists. Attention to detail, physicality, and blocking shots will be just as important as the Golden Knights look to gain the edge in Game 4.

Short Memory: After an emotional and physical Game 3, the Golden Knights are looking to turn the page and start fresh in Tuesday’s contest. Mitch Marner said it’s important to learn from mistakes in the previous game, but not to dwell on them. Staying mentally sharp and embracing a clean slate will be key as Vegas tries to earn another win at home.