Morning Skate Report: June 4, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. PT. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4 p.m. PT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights won their seventh straight playoff game on Tuesday, the longest postseason win streak in franchise history.

Mitch Marner (7G, 15A) and Jack Eichel (2G, 17A) hold the top two spots for overall points and assists this postseason.

Brett Howden (11G) and Pavel Dorofeyev (10G) are the two top goal scorers in the playoffs.

Shea Theodore has increased his career points per game to 1.09 in the Stanley Cup Final, which is the fourth highest among all NHL defensemen (minimum 10 GP).

Tomas Hertl has recorded the game-winning goal in two of his last three games.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

The Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, June 4, at T-Mobile Arena. Thursday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes. Giveaways for all fans include rally towels and more. Retail and concession stands will feature new Stanley Cup Final merchandise and Watch Party beverage specials. Tickets for the official VGK watch party are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Free parking for the event is available at the New York, New York parking garage for anyone with a Nevada license. Tickets and more information are available here.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Thursday, June 4, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 3: Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Hurricanes, 5-4, in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at Lenovo Center. Brayden McNabb (3A), Shea Theodore (1G, 2A) and Brett Howden (1G, 1A) all recorded multi-point nights. Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson also found the back of the net in the win, and Tomas Hertl scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals, while Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere each found the back of the net for the Hurricanes. Carter Hart stopped 25 of 29 shots to secure the Game 1 win for the Golden Knights in Carolina.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 22 points (7G, 15A)

Jack Eichel – 19 points (2G, 17A)

Brett Howden – 14 points (11G, 3A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (10G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 14 points (5G, 9A)

CAR PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Taylor Hall – 16 points (5G, 11A)

Jackson Blake – 15 points (5G, 10A)

Logan Stankoven – 12 points (9G, 3A)

Nikolaj Ehlers – 11 points (6G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – The Golden Knights became the first road team to come back from a multi-goal deficit and win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

3 – Shea Theodore (1G, 2A) and Brayden McNabb (3A) became the first defensive pair to each record three points in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. McNabb’s three-assist night also marked the first of his career in both the regular season and postseason.

11 – Brett Howden took the lead in the NHL with 11 postseason goals on Tuesday with his third period goal, passing teammate Pavel Dorofeyev.

22 – Mitch Marner continues to pace the NHL with 22 playoff points (7A, 15A).

91 - Ivan Barbashev leads the NHL with 91 hits this postseason.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stay on the Gas: The Golden Knights are riding a seven-game winning streak, but the team knows their best hockey is still ahead of them. Establishing the pace early, generating more sustained offensive zone pressure, and capitalizing on all scoring chances will be key.

Calm, Cool, & Collected: Vegas has trusted every player in the lineup and knows the group will do whatever it takes to win. To find the edge in Game 2, the team must maintain their composure, ride the momentum swings, stay committed to their identity, and connect through all stretches of play.