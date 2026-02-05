Morning Skate Report: Feb. 5, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (26-16-14) take on the Los Angeles Kings (23-18-14) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for the final game before the Olympic Break.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Ivan Barbashev’s game winner against the Canucks stretched his goal streak to a career-high four games.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 25th goal and became the second-fastest to 80 goals with the Golden Knights in franchise history (205 GP), trailing only Jack Eichel (186 GP).

Jack Eichel reached the 20-goal mark for the ninth season of his career and has eight multi-point outings in the last month.

Kai Uchacz made his NHL debut Wednesday and recorded a team-high five hits.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will celebrate Black History Month Thursday, spotlighting the history, culture and influence of the Black community as part of the organization’s continued celebration of Black History Month. As part of Black History Month Knight the Golden Knights Foundation will donate tickets to local organizations, and support programming at Donna Street Community Center. Black History Month Knight will also highlight Black-owned businesses on Toshiba Plaza, offering fans an opportunity to connect with and support local entrepreneurs. Pre-game on the concourse outside sections 16 and 17, a special performance by the House of Blues’ Gospel Brunch Choir will add to the evening’s atmosphere.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Seven assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Nine games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 100 career wins

Adin Hill – Three games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Three points away from 600 career points

Mitch Marner – Two points away from 800 career points

Rasmus Andersson – Eight games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 66 points (20G, 46A)

Mark Stone – 57 points (20G, 37A)

Mitch Marner – 57 points (15G, 42A)

Tomas Hertl – 48 points (22G, 26A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 42 points (25G, 17A)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – Jack Eichel has registered seven points through the two matchups with Los Angeles this season (1G, 6A).

50 – Mark Stone joined Shea Theodore (53) as the only Golden Knights’ skater to register 50 multi-assist games with the club.

101 – The Golden Knights notched triple-digit goals at T-Mobile Arena this season with a pair of tallies in the third period Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, on Wednesday night. After a scoreless opening period, Vegas erupted for three goals in the second frame, highlighted by tallies from Jack Eichel, Cole Reinhardt, and Ivan Barbashev, who extended his goal streak to four games. Vancouver scored twice in the middle period to stay within reach, but the Golden Knights pulled away in the third. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 25th goal early in the final frame, and Alexander Holtz added an insurance marker to close out the win. Akira Schmid put in a bid for save of the year in the second period and turned aside 21 shots to earn his 16th victory of the campaign.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Los Angeles have split their two meeting this season, with each team picking up a win beyond regulation on the road. The first matchup was the season opener, on Oct. 8, 2025, when the Kings won, 6-5, in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev notched a hat trick in the second period alone, while Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel potted third-period goals, and Eichel finished the night with four points (1G, 3A). The Golden Knights took a 3-2 win in overtime on Jan. 14, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena after Mark Stone put the game away just 25 seconds into the extra frame. Braeden Bowman scored to open the contest, Mitch Marner notched a power-play goal in the second period, and Eichel registered an assist on all three goals. Akira Schmid saved 22 of the 24 shots he saw in the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings enter Thursday with a record of 23-18-14 and 60 points, sitting fifth in the Pacific Division. The Kings recently ended a six-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes before returning to Los Angeles and falling, 4-2, against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. Adrian Kempe leads the way for the Kings with 46 points (20G, 26A), followed by Kevin Fiala with 40 points (18G, 22A) and Quinton Byfield with 30 points (11G, 19A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 26-16-14, 66 points

Edmonton Oilers – 28-22-8, 64 points

Seattle Kraken – 27-20-9, 63 points

Anaheim Ducks – 30-23-3, 63 points

Los Angeles Kings – 23-18-14, 60 points

San Jose Sharks – 27-24-4, 58 points

Calgary Flames – 23-27-6, 52 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-33-6, 42 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 388th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 20-15-4 all-time record against the Kings

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-7-3 regular season record at home against the Kings

KEYS TO THE GAME

Above the Puck: With the Kings struggling to create offense, many of their chances come when games open up off takeaways or rush opportunities. The Golden Knights can limit those looks by staying above the puck, tightening gaps through the neutral zone, and forcing Los Angeles to spend time generating offense in the zone. Taking away transition chances will make it harder for the Kings to find offense at five-on-five.

Play It on Our Terms: Los Angeles is comfortable playing low-event, defensive games and keeping scores tight. For the Golden Knights, forcing the Kings out of that structure will be key. By pushing the pace, generating volume from the inside, and creating traffic early and often, Vegas can tilt the ice and turn sustained pressure into quality looks. Consistently attacking in waves will challenge the Kings’ defensive rhythm and open the game up on Vegas’ terms.