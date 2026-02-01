Morning Skate Report: Feb. 1, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14) take on the Anaheim Ducks (28-23-3) on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Honda Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Jack Eichel became the third player in history to register 40 multi-assist performances in a Golden Knights jersey (Shea Theodore - 53, Mark Stone- 48).

Ivan Barbashev (2G) and Mitch Marner (2G, 1A) each have a goal in back-to-back games.

Marner has totaled 55 points (14G, 41A) through his first 54 games with the Golden Knights and ranks second for points among all players on a new team this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Three assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 100 career wins

Adin Hill – Four games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Four points away from 600 career points

Mitch Marner – Four points away from 800 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 63 points (19G, 44A)

Mitch Marner – 55 points (14G, 41A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (20G, 33A)

Tomas Hertl – 47 points (21G, 26A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 40 points (24G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

9 – The Golden Knights have nine players going to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, tied for the second most in the NHL.

11 – Rasmus Andersson’s 11 goals are tied for the fourth most among all NHL defensemen this season.

22 – Mark Stone (10G, 12A) and Jack Eichel (7G, 15A) each had 22 points in the month of January, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

60 – Vegas scored 60 goals in January, good for a share of the second-most in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fought back from an early two-goal deficit on Saturday night but ultimately fell, 3-2, to the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann opened the scoring for Seattle in the first period before Ivan Barbashev and Mitch Marner answered in the middle frame to knot the game at two, with Jack Eichel logging an assist on both goals. Kaapo Kakko then scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, securing Seattle’s 3-2 win.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights are 0-0-2 against the Ducks this season, falling in overtime in both meetings. In their first meeting on Nov. 8, Vegas fell 4-3, after seeing goals from Brett Howden, Pavel Dorofeyev and Kaedan Korczak. Korczak’s tally came late in the third period to force overtime, but a three-point performance by Leo Carlsson led Anaheim to the 4-3 win. In the most recent matchup on Nov. 20, Shea Theodore, Braeden Bowman and Tomas Hertl all potted goals in the opening frame for Vegas to lead 3-2. Anaheim scored a late second-period goal to tie things at three before a scoreless third period from both sides sent the game to overtime, where Cutter Gauthier scored with just over a minute remaining.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Anaheim Ducks are currently 28-23-3 with 59 points and sit fifth in the Pacific Division. After a difficult stretch through the turn of the new year that saw the Ducks lose nine straight, they pieced seven consecutive wins together before dropping their last two on the road in Edmonton and Vancouver. Sunday marks the start of a season-long nine-game homestand for Anaheim, beginning with the Golden Knights. Cutter Gauthier leads the way offensively for the Ducks with 47 points (23G, 24A), followed by Leo Carlsson with 44 points (18G, 26A), and rookie Beckett Sennecke with 43 points (18G, 25A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-15-14, 64 points

Edmonton Oilers – 28-20-8, 64 points

Seattle Kraken – 26-19-9, 61 points

Los Angeles Kings – 23-17-13, 59 points

Anaheim Ducks – 28-23-3, 59 points

San Jose Sharks – 27-22-4, 58 points

Calgary Flames – 22-26-6, 50 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-31-6, 42 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 387th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 28-7-3 all-time record against Anaheim

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-4-2 regular season record at Honda Center

KEYS TO THE GAME

50/50 Battles: Winning puck battles has been a deciding factor in recent games for the Golden Knights. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that several goals against have stemmed from lost 50/50 battles along the walls, where possession swings quickly turn into scoring chances for opponents. Gaining control in those contested areas and coming away with loose pucks will help Vegas spend more time on offense and tilt opportunities in their favor.

Net-Front Presence: Owning the space around the crease on both ends of the ice will be key on Sunday. Defensively, boxing out and clearing traffic will allow for clean sightlines and routine saves on point shots, leading to quicker breakouts and rush chances. Offensively, establishing bodies at the top of the crease can take away the goaltender’s eyes and create chances for tips, rebounds and second opportunities around the net.