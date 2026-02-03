Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details for WickFest 2026 Girls Hockey Festival

VEGAS (February 3, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 3, plans for WickFest 2026, which will be held at City National Arena, America First Center, and Hylo Park Arena from Feb. 5 to 8.. The event in Vegas marks the first time that WickFest will be hosted in the United States.

Founded in 2010 by four-time Olympic gold medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser, WickFest was created to bring girls of all ages and skill levels together through hockey while fostering personal growth, confidence, and lifelong connections. Now in its 16th year, WickFest is one of the largest and most respected girls’ hockey festivals globally, drawing thousands of young athletes annually for a multi-day experience that combines competition, development, and empowerment. In partnership with the NHL and NHLPA, the Golden Knights and WickFest will provide even more girls with the chance to compete and grow their hockey skills.

At the four-day event, participants will play four games between City National Arena, America First Center, and Hylo Park Arena. 35 teams and over 600 female athletes from the age brackets of 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16u across the United States and Canada will participate. WickFest is another example of the many ways the Golden Knights have promoted female participation in hockey, which has increased by 600% in Nevada since the team joined the NHL, according to USA Hockey.

In addition to games played on the ice as part of WickFest, participants will get to experience clinics and workshops off the ice where they can learn special skills and hear from some of the sport’s most influential women. Multiple Olympians will attend WickFest including Wickenheiser, Meghan Agosta, Oksana Baiul, Jillian Dempsey, Kendra Fisher, Angela James, Amanda Pelkey, and Haley Skarupa.

WICKFEST 2026 LAS VEGAS

Friday, Feb. 6

Tournament play begins

Clinics and workshops begin

Autograph session at City National Arena – 10:45 a.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 7

Girls NHL Learn to Play session at City National Arena – 9:20 a.m. PT

Clinics and workshops conclude

Sunday, Feb. 8

Tournament play concludes

