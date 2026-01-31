Morning Skate Report: Jan. 31, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-14) face the Seattle Kraken (25-19-9) for the second time this season on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Rasmus Andersson has tallied a point in three of four appearances (1G, 2A) since joining the Golden Knights.

Reilly Smith posted his 13th shorthanded goal as a Golden Knight on Thursday which is the second most in franchise history, behind William Karlsson’s 15.

Braeden Bowman has 19 points (7G, 12A) on the season through his first 36 games in the NHL since making his debut on Nov. 13, 2025. Bowman’s 19 points places him for third-most points by a skater in his rookie season in franchise history.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Five assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 100 career wins

Adin Hill – Four games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Five points away from 600 career points

Mitch Marner – Five points away from 800 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 61 points (19G, 42A)

Mitch Marner – 54 points (13G, 41A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (20G, 33A)

Tomas Hertl – 46 points (21G, 25A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 40 points (24G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Mitch Marner’s game-tying goal with 49 seconds remaining in the third period on Thursday marked the fourth game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation for the Golden Knights this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

25.3 – The Golden Knights sit at fifth in the NHL with a power play percentage of 25.3.

147 – Jeremy Lauzon leads all NHL defensemen in hits with 147.

LAST TIME OUT

A late surge from Vegas wasn’t enough as they fell, 5-4, in a shootout to the Dallas Stars. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal in the first period less than two minutes into the game. Keegan Kolesar evened the score at the start of the middle frame before two goals by Mavrik Bourque and a tally by Wyatt Johnston made the score, 4-1, going into the third period. Reilly Smith cut Dallas’ lead in half with his first shorthanded goal of the season four minutes into the final frame, before Ivan Barbashev and Mitch Marner recorded goals to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Jason Robertson registered the game-winning tally in the shootout to lift the Stars to a 5-4 shootout victory.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas first faced Seattle in their third game of the season on Oct. 11, 2025, falling 2-1 in overtime at Climate Pledge Arena. Matty Beniers recorded the only regulation goal for the Kraken in the second period, and Pavel Dorofeyev tallied Vegas’ only goal on the power play to even the score in the third period. With four seconds remaining in overtime, Jared McCann scored the game-winning goal to earn the 2-1 overtime win for Seattle.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kraken enter Saturday’s matchup sitting at third in the Pacific Division with a record of 25-19-9 and 59 points. The Kraken have posted a 4-1-0 record in their last five games and have gone 9-5-2 in the month of January. Seattle currently holds a three-game win streak, with wins over the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer leads the league with a .935 even-strength save percentage, is third in the league with a .919 overall save percentage, and fifth in the league with a 2.34 goals against average. Jordan Eberle (19G, 18A) and Matty Beniers (14G, 23A) each own 37 points to lead Seattle, followed by Chandler Stephenson with 32 points (13G, 10A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-14-14, 64 points

Edmonton Oilers – 28-19-8, 64 points

Seattle Kraken – 25-19-9, 59 points

Anaheim Ducks – 28-23-3, 59 points

San Jose Sharks – 27-21-4, 58 points

Los Angeles Kings – 22-17-13, 57 points

Calgary Flames – 21-26-6, 48 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-31-5, 41 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 387th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-2-2 all-time record against Seattle

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-1-0 record in T-Mobile Arena against the Kraken

KEYS TO THE GAME

Puck Management: Limiting turnovers and controlling the puck are two things that the Golden Knights look to improve on going into the game against the Kraken. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned how turnovers have led to many chances for opposing teams in previous games. Vegas’ key to winning on Saturday night will come down to good puck management, where the team limits turnovers and controls the puck.

Whatever It Takes: Vegas is looking to bounce back after a tough shootout loss to Dallas, where they mounted another third-period comeback that came up just short. After the game, Cassidy stated the team needs to do whatever it takes to win, no matter what. Every game is a different scenario, but doing what it takes to win in every game is key going forward.