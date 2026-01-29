Morning Skate Report: Jan. 29, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-13) host the Dallas Stars (30-14-9) for the first time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Noah Hanifin skated in his 800th career game Tuesday night in Montreal.

Pavel Dorofeyev has eight goals in his last nine games and leads the team with 24 tallies this season.

Mark Stone has recorded the fourth most points through the month of January with 21 (10G, 11A).

The Golden Knights rank second in the NHL for third-period goals scored with 68.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Five assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 100 career wins

Adin Hill – Five games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Six points away from 600 career points

Mitch Marner – Seven points away from 800 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 61 points (19G, 42A)

Mark Stone – 52 points (20G, 32A)

Mitch Marner – 52 points (12G, 40A)

Tomas Hertl – 45 points (21G, 24A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 40 points (24G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.50 – Mark Stone ranks eighth in the NHL with 1.50 points per game played.

25.5 – Vegas owns the league’s fifth most efficient power play, capitalizing on 25.5% of their chances.

150 – The Golden Knights’ 150 penalties taken are the least by any team this season.

177 – Keegan Kolesar ranks seventh in the NHL for hits (177).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights netted a late equalizer on Tuesday night before falling, 3-2, in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Pavel Dorofeyev recorded both goals for Vegas, while Phillip Danault, Cole Caufield, and Jake Evans scored to lift Montreal to the 3-2 overtime win.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights dropped two of their three matchups against the Stars last season, with all three contests being decided by one goal. Vegas took the season-series opener on Dec. 6, 2024, by a score of 3-2, behind 38 saves from Adin Hill. Shea Theodore took first star honors after a two-helper outing, while Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl each netted goals in the win. The second battle came on Jan. 24, 2025, when the Stars grabbed a 4-3 win at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a goal from Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz, as well as a pair by Jason Robertson. Jack Eichel found the net twice for the Golden Knights, while Shea Theodore added a power-play tally, and Mark Stone registered a helper on all three goals. The final matchup of the 2024-25 season was less than a week later, as Wyatt Johnston’s hat trick boosted Dallas to a 4-3 overtime win on Jan. 28, 2025. Eichel, Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev added goals for Vegas in the loss.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Dallas Stars head into Thursday’s contest in third place of the Central Division with 69 points and a record of 30-14-9. The Stars hold a record of 5-6-2 since the turn of the calendar and are coming off back-to-back victories over the St. Louis Blues, including a 3-2 home win on Friday and a 4-3 road win on Tuesday. The Stars offense is led by Mikko Rantanen with 64 points (19G, 45A), followed by Jason Robertson with 62 points (30G, 32A) and a share of third in goals scored across the NHL. Wyatt Johnston ranks third on Dallas with 57 points (27G, 30A) and a league-leading 17 power-play goals.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-14-13, 63 points

Edmonton Oilers – 27-19-8, 62 points

Anaheim Ducks – 28-22-3, 59 points

San Jose Sharks – 27-21-3, 57 points

Los Angeles Kings – 22-16-13, 57 points

Seattle Kraken – 24-19-9, 57 points

Calgary Flames – 21-25-6, 48 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-31-5, 39 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 387th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-4-4 all-time record against Dallas

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-2-2 home record against the Stars

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stay Disciplined: The Golden Knights have been the league’s least penalized team thus far (150) and will need to stay out of the box against of the league’s most effective power-play units. The Stars have the second most goals with the man advantage this season (46), including the NHL’s leading power-play goal scorer in Wyatt Johnston (17 PPG). Forcing them to earn their goals during 5-on-5 play will lean into Vegas’ strengths and let them dictate the flow of the game.

Manage Both Blue Lines: Vegas is at their best when playing north-south and avoiding turnovers in the neutral zone. Smart puck decisions at the lines will limit odd-man rushes against and allow for clean entries to play behind the defense and control o-zone time.