Golden Knights Back in Win Column With 5-2 Win Over Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights (26-16-14) earned the 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks (18-33-6) on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless opening period, Jack Eichel scored the first goal for the Golden Knights five minutes into the second period. Mark Stone sent a backhand pass to Rasmus Andersson where he fed Eichel who ripped the puck past Kevin Lankinen. Less than two minutes later, Cole Reinhardt tallied his third goal of the season. Reinhardt brought the puck into the offensive zone, passing to Braeden Bowman along the walls which allowed Reinhardt to get through Vancouver defenders and score on the forehand. Elias Pettersson scored the Canucks’ first goal of the night 37 seconds later to cut Vegas' lead to one. Ivan Barbashev responded with a goal in his fourth-straight game to regain the Golden Knights' two-goal advantage. From behind the net, Eichel fed Stone in the circle who set Barbashev up with a backhand pass again who fired it into the net from the slot. With nine seconds remaining in the middle frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph brought Vancouver within one heading into the third period. Less than three minutes into the final frame, Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his team-leading 25th goal of the season to extend Vegas’ lead back to two. Mitch Marner fought through traffic in front of the net, finding an open Dorofeyev who banked it into the open net. Exactly one minute later, Alexander Holtz recorded the fifth and final goal of the night. Keegan Kolesar centered a pass to Holtz for the easy tap in after protecting the puck around the back of the net. Akira Schmid earned his career-high 16th win of the season, stopping 21-of-23 shots.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev extended his goal-streak to a career-best four games with his game-winning goal.

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied his 21st multi-point game of the season and extended his point streak to three games.

Akira Schmid: Schmid turned aside 21-of-23 shots for a .913 save percentage, including a full-extension glove save in the second period.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mark Stone became the second Golden Knight in franchise history with 50 multi-assist games, behind Shea Theodore’s 53 multi-assist games.

Jack Eichel recorded his ninth 20-goal season, becoming the eighth active American player to reach the mark.

Pavel Dorofeyev (205 GP) became the second-fastest player to record 80 goals as a member of the Golden Knights, second to Jack Eichel (186 GP).

Kai Uchacz became the third Golden Knight to make his NHL debut this season, following Carl Lindbom and Braeden Bowman.

ATTENDANCE: 17,622

