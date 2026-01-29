Vegas Golden Knights to Visit Dallas Stars in 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

NEW YORK (Jan. 29, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today that the Vegas Golden Knights will be the Dallas Stars’ opponent in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. In November, it was announced that the Stars would host the outdoor game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20. The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will begin at 5 p.m. PT and be broadcast on ABC.

This will mark the third outdoor-game appearance for the 2023 Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights, including a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche Feb. 20, 2021 at NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe and the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Seattle. The 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

Vegas has been a playoff team in seven of its eight seasons of play, including a pair of trips to the Stanley Cup® Final. In addition to their championship season of 2022-23, the Golden Knights also advanced to the Final in their first NHL season, 2017-18, where they faced the Washington Capitals.

Dallas has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. During that span, the Stars have reached the last three Western Conference Finals and the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Additional details about the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, including ticketing information, will be announced when available. Vegas fans can find further information on a Priority List for tickets, pregame events, news and more at this link.

Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium has played host to numerous major events since its 2009 opening, including Super Bowl XLV in 2011, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the 2018 NFL Draft. The stadium has been a regular host for the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, and annual host of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, since 2010.

Outside of professional and college football, the stadium hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men’s Division I Final Four, numerous CONCACAF soccer matches and WrestleMania 32 (2016) and 38 (2022). Prior to the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the venue will host nine FIFA World Cup matches during the summer of 2026, from the group stage through a semi-final.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.