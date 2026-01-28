Vegas Golden Knights Name Toyota as the Official Away Jersey Patch Partner

VEGAS (January 28, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 28, Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers as the official away jersey patch partner. The Toyota patch will make its debut on Sunday, February 1, when Vegas faces the Anaheim Ducks at 6:30 p.m. PT at Honda Center.

“From the very beginning, the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers have been proud partners of the Vegas Golden Knights, sharing the same commitment to excellence, community, and winning together,” said Robby Findlay, President of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association. “Seeing the Toyota brand on the Golden Knights jersey is a powerful symbol of how far this partnership has come. We’re incredibly excited about the future and what we’ll continue to build together—both on the ice and across Southern Nevada.”

The Golden Knights’ enhanced partnership with Toyota as away jersey patch partner brings to life the vision of a national partnership brand with a prominent regional presence. Displayed on the iconic white away jerseys, the Toyota brand will receive broad exposure across Nevada, surrounding states, and global markets through all media channels.

“We’re thrilled to elevate our partnership with Toyota in a way that reflects the scale and ambition of our organization,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations of the Vegas Golden Knights. “Featuring Toyota on our iconic white away jerseys brings this national partnership to life, with strong regional roots and meaningful exposure across Nevada and global markets. This marks an exciting new chapter in our renewed partnership and our shared commitment to growth and innovation.”

The partnership further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Toyota and the Golden Knights, which dates back to the team’s inaugural season in 2017-2018. United by a shared commitment to performance and excellence on and off the ice, Toyota elevates its status as a premier partner of the franchise and will continue to be the Official Vehicle of Hockey in Las Vegas.

In celebration of the away jersey patch partnership, fans will have an opportunity to “wear what the players wear.” From January 28 to February 28, fans can have the official patch added to their white jerseys by bringing them to The Arsenal at City National Arena, along with a $4 donation to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, to support its continued commitment to the Las Vegas community.

All Toyota vehicles with Vegas Golden Knights license plates can visit their local WOW Carwash from Wednesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 1 to redeem a WOW MAX with Knights Defense, the Ultimate Shine, Shield, and Protection.

Away jerseys with the Toyota patch will be exclusively available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena as part of the launch event and will also be available at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and online at Vegasteamstore.com in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN NEVADA TOYOTA DEALERS ASSOCIATION

The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association represents Toyota dealerships across Las Vegas, proudly serving customers and communities throughout Southern Nevada. Since 2017, the TDA has been a dedicated partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, supporting the team from its inaugural season.

Dealerships include AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas, Toyota of Las Vegas, Findlay Toyota, and Centennial Toyota, all locally owned and deeply committed to the people of Southern Nevada. United by Toyota’s legacy of innovation, reliability, and customer-first values, these dealerships work collaboratively to deliver exceptional automotive experiences while supporting the community through long-standing partnerships, philanthropic involvement, and initiatives that drive positive impact.

The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association remains dedicated to serving this region, strengthening its partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights, and investing in the people and organizations that make Southern Nevada thrive.