Late Push Earns Vegas a Point in 5-4 Shootout loss to Dallas

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-14) fell to the Dallas Stars (31-14-9), 5-4, in a shootout on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the first period to grab the game’s first lead. Keegan Kolesar tied the game at one with a wrist shot from the slot off a dish from Mitch Marner four minutes into the middle frame. Mavrik Bourque responded with back-to-back goals 5:30 apart to put the Stars up, 3-1, with six minutes remaining in the second period. Two minutes later, Wyatt Johnston extended the lead for Dallas to make it 4-1 heading into the second intermission. Reilly Smith netted a short-handed goal to cut the Stars’ advantage in half, 4-2, four minutes into the final frame. Kolesar rushed up the ice on an odd-man rush and sent the puck to Smith through the middle for the score. Ivan Barbashev found the back of the net in the high slot to make it a one-goal game with six minutes left in the matchup. Mark Stone passed the puck to Rasmus Andersson through the neutral zone to set up the play for Barbashev. Marner pulled the game even at four after Tomas Hertl won the draw and delivered the puck to Marner, who fired a long-range wrist shot from the blueline, and sent the game to overtime. Neither team lit the lamp in the extra frame, and Jason Robertson sealed the 5-4 win for Dallas in the shootout.

ATTENDANCE 17,888

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights begin a weekend back-to-back on Saturday as they battle the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.