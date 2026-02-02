Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2026 Nevada Reading Week Beginning March 2

VEGAS (February 2, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, Feb. 2, details for the 2026 Nevada Reading Week presented by Howard Hughes Communities-Summerlin. Reading Week will take place from March 2 to March 6. During the week, members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization will visit select schools and classes to read to elementary-age students.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will accept submissions from elementary schools and teachers from Feb. 2-13. Elementary employees and teachers can nominate their pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes and schools by emailing [email protected]. Submissions can be in the form of essays, letters, photos, and videos. Winners will be chosen based on their creativity, love for reading, and VGK team spirit. Schools and classes will be selected and notified the week of Feb. 16 with further details.

Schools and teachers who would like to submit a nomination or find additional information surrounding Nevada Reading Week can click here.

