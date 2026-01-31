The Athletic Ranks T-Mobile Arena as One of the Top NHL Rinks in the League

For the first time ever, The Athletic created a survey for its subscribers to vote for the best NHL arena, based on location, amenities, atmosphere and affordability. According to The Athletic, several thousand subscribers participated in the survey, with almost 30% of respondents being full- or partial-season ticket holders for their teams. Beat writers for The Athletic also gave a score for all sections. Among 32 teams league-wide, The Fortress at T-Mobile Arena ranked second in the NHL.

Since the Golden Knights’ first season in 2017-18, the team has appeared in seven playoff runs and has rallied to two Stanley Cup Finals. With 106 playoff games through the first nine seasons, fans were able to experience a playoff atmosphere in over half (55) of those battles at T-Mobile Arena. This includes game five of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to hoist the cup on home ice for the first time in franchise history.

With a capacity of 17,500, T-Mobile Area ranked second in atmosphere (9.8) and amenities (9.0).

"Everything is a spectacle,” A Golden Knights fan told The Athletic. “From the moment you enter the Toshiba Plaza, there is something to stare at. Drum line, showgirls, Chance (the mascot) with free swag...Then you enter the arena and it gets even more bonkers. One game I went to had Blue Man Group perform during the first intermission, and Cirque du Soleil performing during the second...I get three shows for the price of one."

In the heart of the strip, the Golden Knights’ home arena was ranked eighth for location (8.8) and 14th for affordability (5.8).

Longtime Golden Knights fan Sarah Nakamura said that the in-game experience is unmatched compared to other arenas.

“We moved here three and a half years ago, and one of the first things we bought was Golden Knights season tickets,” said Nakamura. “Our whole row is season ticket holders, and we travel together to away games. At T-Mobile Arena, it’s not only the energy that’s created, but the camaraderie and relationships that are built too.”

The Fortress at T-Mobile Area ranked in third for the fan vote (8.6) and beat writers’ score (8.6), placing second overall in the NHL.

“This is the most incredible thing we have ever seen,” said Golden Knights fan Mark Raymond. “I’ve been to basketball and football games all over the country, and I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like Hollywood on steroids.”