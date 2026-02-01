Vegas Defeated by Seattle in 3-2 Loss

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14) fell to the Seattle Kraken (26-19-9), 3-2, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNSeven minutes into the opening period, Eeli Tolvanen put Seattle on the board first before Jared McCann tallied a power-play goal to double the Kraken’s lead. Ivan Barbashev recorded Vegas’ first goal of the night on a wrist shot right in front of the goal on a pass from Jack Eichel nine minutes into the middle frame. Ben Hutton sent a pass to Eichel who was in deep, allowing him to feed Barbashev where he was all alone on the backdoor for his 14th goal of the season. With 12 seconds remaining in the second period, Mitch Marner registered a power-play goal from the slot to even the score at two. Tomas Hertl earned an assist, and Eichel earned his second point of the night for his 20th multi-point game of the season. Kaapo Kakko’s goal early in the third period put the Kraken back on top and was enough to seal the 3-2 victory for Seattle.

ATTENDANCE: 18,141

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights wrap up their weekend back-to-back on Sunday as they face the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. at Honda Center. Catch the game on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.