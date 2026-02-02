Vegas Golden Knights to Host VGK-9 Knight on February 4

VEGAS (February 2, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, Feb. 2, plans for VGK-9 Knight on Feb. 4 when the Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. VGK-9 Knight is presented by Optum.

The festivities for VGK-9 Knight will include dog-themed activations and in-game entertainment. Maverick, the Golden Knights’ first puppy with a purpose, will make special appearances throughout the night. A limited number of tickets remain available, beginning at $63 each, and can be purchased here.

Specialty, player-signed VGK-9 Knight jerseys will be available for online auction beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and concluding that night at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can visit K9Knight.givesmart.com or text “K9Knight” to 76278 to participate. Fans who are in attendance can visit sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to America’s VetDogs.

Fans interested in joining the VGK-9 Club can visit sections 11 and 12 to sign up and receive an exclusive VGK-9 dog tag.

VGK-9 Knight items, such as t-shirts and novelty items, are available for purchase now at The Arsenal at City National Arena. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will have sweatshirts, Maverick plushies, hats and pucks available on game day.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AMERICA’S VETDOGS

For 22 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.