Vegas Unable to Complete Third-Period Comeback, Fall 4-3 in Anaheim

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14) fall to the Anaheim Ducks (29-23-3), 4-3, on Sunday at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Chris Kreider struck first to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 6:39 remaining in the opening frame before netting another goal one minute into the middle frame to extend Anaheim’s advantage to 2-0. Three minutes later, Cutter Gauthier found the back of the net on the power play to make it a three-goal game. Mitch Marner put the Golden Knights on the board first with a goal at 9:47 in the second period. Mark Stone fed the puck from behind the net, and it bounced off a defender’s skate to Marner, who buried it from the goal line to make it 3-1. With 9:20 remaining in the third period, Ivan Barbashev tapped the puck in the net to bring the Golden Knights within one. Jack Eichel sent the puck to Barbashev in the slot, and he capitalized on his initial shot that slipped behind Lukas Dostal. Ryan Poehling scored an empty-net goal to give the Ducks another two-goal advantage with one minute remaining in the final period. Tomas Hertl responded with a top-shelf goal with six seconds remaining in the game, and Stone picked up his second helper on the night. The third period push wasn’t enough as the Ducks held on to secure the 4-3 win in Anaheim.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights begin their last two-game homestand before the Olympic break, starting on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena against the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.