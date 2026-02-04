Morning Skate Report: Feb. 4, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14) battle the Vancouver Canucks (18-32-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have allowed the second-fewest power-play goals (25) in the league, tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks.

Jack Eichel is tied for the most points among all U.S.-born skaters this season with 64 points (19G, 45A).

Mark Stone has secured a point in 33 out of 39 games this season (84.62%).

The Golden Knights have netted the fourth most goals since the beginning of 2026 (63).

VGK-9 Knight

The Golden Knights are celebrating VGK-9 night, presented by Optum, during Wednesday’s game at T-Mobile Arena. The night will be filled with dog-themed activations and in-game entertainment, including special appearances by Maverick, the Golden Knights’ first puppy with a purpose.

Fans in attendance can visit sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to sign up for the VGK-9 club and receive an exclusive VGK-9 dog tag, as well as look at specialty player-signed VGK-9 Knight jerseys. The jerseys will be available for online auction beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and concluding Wednesday night at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can visit K9Knight.givesmart.com or text “K9Knight” to 76278 to participate.

VGK-9 items, including t-shirts and novelty items, will be available at the Arsenal at City National Arena. At T-Mobile Arena, Sweatshirts, Maverick plushies, hats and pucks will be available at the Armory.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 100 career wins

Adin Hill – Three games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Three points away from 600 career points

Mitch Marner – Three points away from 800 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 64 points (19G, 45A)

Mitch Marner – 56 points (15G, 41A)

Mark Stone – 55 points (20G, 35A)

Tomas Hertl – 48 points (22G, 26A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 41 points (24G, 18A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Mitch Marner and Ivan Barbashev each extended their goal streak to three games on Sunday.

15 – Mark Stone tallied his 15th multi-point performance of the year on Sunday.

73 – The Golden Knights lead the NHL in third-period goals with 73.

278 – Tomas Hertl ranks third in the NHL with 278 offensive zone face-off wins.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-3, on Sunday night at Honda Center. Mitch Marner, Ivna Barbashev and Tomas Hertl all netted goals, while Mark Stone registered a pair of assists. On the other end, two goals by Chris Kreider and one goal by Cutter Gauthier put Anaheim up by three. Ryan Poehling netted an empty net goal, and the Ducks held on for the 4-3 victory.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights swept the four-game season series against the Vancouver Canucks last season. In their first meeting on Dec. 19, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights beat the Canucks, 3-1. Alex Pietrangelo and William Karlsson both netted goals, while Brett Howden (1G, 1A) recorded a multi-point night and scored an empty-netter to seal the victory in Vegas. In their next matchup on Feb. 22, 2025, the Golden Knights found another 3-1 victory over Vancouver at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad each notched a goal, and Tomas Hertl tallied an empty-net goal for the win. The teams then battled in Vancouver on April 6, 2025, at Rogers Arena, and Barbashev registered a goal in the 3-2 victory for the Golden Knights. In their final contest of the season on April 16, 2025, at Rogers Arena, the Golden Knights beat the Canucks, 4-1. Pavel Dorofeyev and Jack Eichel netted goals in the win, while Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore each picked up two assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Vancouver Canucks sit eighth in the Pacific Division with a record of 18-32-6 and 42 points, and have gone 1-4-1 in their last six games. On Saturday, Vancouver fell, 3-2, in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena and lost, 6-2, on Monday to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Elias Pettersson leads the team with 34 points (13G, 21A), followed by Filip Hronek with 32 points (5G, 27A) and Jake DeBrusk with 28 points (13G, 15A). Wednesday’s matchup against the Golden Knights marks the Canucks last contest before the Olympic break. Teddy Blueger (Latvia), Filip Hronek (Czechia), David Kampf (Czechia), Kevin Lankinen (Finland), and Elias Pettersson (Sweden) will represent four different federations in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-16-14, 64 points

Edmonton Oilers – 28-21-8, 64 points

Anaheim Ducks – 30-23-3, 63 points

Seattle Kraken – 26-20-9, 61 points

Los Angeles Kings – 23-17-14 60 points

San Jose Sharks – 27-23-4, 58 points

Calgary Flames – 22-27-6, 50 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-32-6, 42 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 387th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-4-3 all-time record against Vancouver

- Give the Golden Knights an 9-3-1 all-time record against Vancouver at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Lock In: With the Olympic break looming, the Golden Knights need to stay focused on securing points in their final home back-to-back of the year. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants the Golden Knights to flip the script and get dialed into the task at hand before the three-week pause.

Set the Tone: After Sunday’s game in Anaheim, Shea Theodore said that the group should not rely on their third-period comebacks to win a game. The Golden Knights need to find their game early, avoid the chase and limit the opposing team’s chances to find the win column.