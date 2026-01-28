Vegas Earns Point in 3-2 Overtime to Montreal

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-13) fell, 3-2, in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7) on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his team-leading 23rd goal of the season midway through the opening frame to get Vegas started in Montreal. Dorofeyev carried the puck down from the defensive zone to fire a shot past Jakub Dobes from the circle. Phillip Danault and Cole Caufield registered goals in the second period to put the Canadiens on top going into the third period. Dorofeyev scored his second goal of the night to even the score with three minutes to go in the final frame. Braeden Bowman threw the puck around the boards where Ben Hutton picked it up near the blueline. Hutton threw a shot at the net, allowing Dorofeyev to tip in the puck under Dobes’ glove to send the game to overtime. Despite killing off a penalty to begin the extra frame, Jake Evans scored the game-winning goal for the Canadiens to take the 3-2 overtime win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head back to Vegas for the first of a quick two-game homestand, meeting the Dallas Stars for the first time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.