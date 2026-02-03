Vegas Golden Knights to Honor Black History Month Knight on February 5

VEGAS (February 3, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, Feb. 3, plans for the team’s Black History Month Knight on Thursday, Feb. 5, when the Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. The evening will spotlight the history, culture and influence of the Black community as part of the organization’s continued celebration of Black History Month. The Golden Knights’ Black History Month Knight is presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

A new logo designed by Vegas Golden Knights Sr. Motion Graphic Designer Jalen Jones defines the visual identity of the night’s celebration. The artwork will be featured prominently throughout the arena as part of a full graphic takeover and across multiple gameday touchpoints. This marks the fifth consecutive year Jones has created original VGK artwork in honor of Black History Month.

“Symbolism matters, especially when it reflects who you are and what you’ve endured. For many Black Americans, our relationship with national symbols is complicated by a history marked by slavery, sacrifice, and the ongoing fight for equity,” said Sr. Motion Graphic Designer, Jalen Jones. “This logo draws inspiration from the Black American Heritage Flag, created in 1967 by Melvin Charles and Gleason T. Jackson, and merges it with the Golden Knights’ secondary logo. I reimagined elements like the split golden wreath, the native filigree, and updated the star with blunted, upward-pointing swords to represent prosperity, wisdom, and resilience. The colors gold, red, and black were used to represent prosperity, the bloodshed in pursuit of freedom and justice, and pride in our pigmentation. Together, the design is meant to celebrate Black history, culture, and strength, while acknowledging the journey that continues today.”

The Golden Knights Foundation will further the organization’s community efforts throughout the month by supporting local groups and initiatives. As part of Black History Month Knight the VGK Foundation will donate tickets to local organizations, and support programming at Donna Street Community Center, including a Lending Library initiative and street hockey clinic.

Black History Month Knight will also highlight Black-owned businesses on Toshiba Plaza, offering fans an opportunity to connect with and support local entrepreneurs. Pre-game on the concourse outside sections 16 and 17, a special performance by the House of Blues’ Gospel Brunch Choir will add to the evening’s atmosphere. During the second period, the Golden Knights will recognize Latoya Johnson, CEO of CARE Complex, as an honoree for the VGK Women’s Business Awards, presented by Willis Towers Watson. The program celebrates the impact of women who are business leaders in the VGK community throughout the 2025-2026 season who exemplify the program’s core values of excellence and leadership. A limited number of tickets remain available, beginning at $63 each, and can be purchased here.

Limited-edition Black History Month merchandise will be available at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, including a commemorative t-shirt and puck.

