Morning Skate Report: Feb. 25, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-14) take on the Los Angeles Kings (23-19-14) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena for the first game after the Olympic break.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Stream: HBO Max

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Six Golden Knights took home hardware at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Games, as Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin lifted Team USA to gold, while Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Mitch Marner and Coach Bruce Cassidy earned silver.

Vegas had five players compete in the Olympic gold medal game, the highest of any team in the NHL.

Stone became the first player in franchise history to notch 100 multi-point games last time out, recording a goal and two assists.

Marner has registered a five-game point streak, totaling six points (4G, 2A) during the stretch.

Ivan Barbashev carries a five-game point streak into Wednesday’s matchup, also totaling six points (4G, 2A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Seven assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Eight games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mitch Marner – One point away from 800 career points

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Adin Hill – Two games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Two points away from 600 career points

Rasmus Andersson – Eight games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 68 points (21G, 47A)

Mark Stone – 60 points (21G, 39A)

Mitch Marner – 58 points (16G, 42A)

Tomas Hertl – 49 points (22G, 27A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 44 points (26G, 18A)

BY THE NUMBERS

72 – The Golden Knights have scored 72 goals since Jan. 1, the most of any team in the NHL.

100 – Adin Hill earned his 100th career win over Los Angeles heading into the Olympic break, posting 32 saves and a .970 save percentage.

200 – Jack Eichel registered his 200th assist as a Golden Knight in the Feb. 5 win over the Kings.

LAST TIME OUT

Heading into the Olympic break, the Golden Knights earned back-to-back wins against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) on Feb. 4 and the Los Angeles Kings (4-1) on Feb. 5. Against the Kings, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone each netted their 21st goals of the season, while Pavel Dorofeyev notched his team-leading 13th power-play goal of the campaign. Mitch Marner added to the scoresheet 20 seconds later to give Vegas a 4-0 advantage just under 14 minutes into the opening frame until Trevor Moore got Los Angeles on the board before the end of the period. The Golden Knights carried their 4-1 advantage through the remaining two periods with Adin Hill turning away 32 of 33 shots to earned his 100th career win. Stone led Vegas with a three-point outing (1G, 2A), followed by two-point performances from Eichel (1G, 1A), Dorofeyev (1G, 1A) and Barbashev (2A).

SEASON SERIES

Vegas owns a 2-0-1 record against Los Angeles this season. The Golden Knights first met with the Kings on Opening Knight, in a 6-5 shootout loss that featured a Pavel Dorofeyev second period hat trick. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev also found the back of the net for Vegas but the Golden Knights were unable to convert in the extra frame and shootout. Vegas took the second matchup, 3-2, in overtime on Jan. 14, at Crypto.com Arena, with Stone (1G, 1A) and Eichel (3A) providing multi-point performances. Braeden Bowman notched his sixth career NHL goal and Mitch Marner scored on the power play in regulation. Stone was the overtime hero as the Golden Knights captain sealed the win just 25 seconds into the extra frame. Kevin Fiala and Brandt Clarke recorded Los Angeles’ two marks. The most recent bout came on Feb. 5 in the Golden Knights’ final game before the Olympic Break. Vegas skated to commanding 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena that saw goals from Eichel, Stone, Marner and Dorofeyev in the first period. Adin Hill stood strong, surrendering a single goal by Trevor Moore for the Kings. Hill took home the win, posting a .970 save percentage and turning away 32 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings return from the NHL’s pause with a 23-19-14 record (60 Pts.) and sit fifth in the Pacific Division. Wednesday’s game will be a rematch after Vegas and Los Angeles were the last teams to meet before the Olympic Break and the Golden Knights skated away with a 4-1 win on Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena. The Kings have dropped their last three games and eight of their last 12. Artemi Panarin joins Los Angeles after the Kings acquired the winger from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4 and signed him to a two-year extension. Panarin’ 57 points (19G, 38A) lead Los Angeles this season ahead of his Los Angeles debut. Adrian Kempe leads the team in goals, and ranks second for points with 46 (20G, 26A), followed by Kevin Fiala with 40 points (18G, 22A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 27-16-14, 68 points

Edmonton Oilers – 28-22-8, 64 points

Seattle Kraken – 27-20-9, 63 points

Anaheim Ducks – 30-23-3, 63 points

Los Angeles Kings – 23-19-14, 60 points

San Jose Sharks – 27-24-4, 58 points

Calgary Flames – 23-27-6, 52 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-33-6, 42 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 389th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 21-15-4 all-time record against the Kings

- Give the Golden Knights a 11-8-1 regular season record on the road against the Kings

KEYS TO THE GAME

Start on Time, Stay in Control: Coming off the 20-day Olympic break, the first few shifts will set the tone. A direct, simple game early with pucks deep, clean exits, and smart line changes will help Vegas avoid chasing and establish control from puck drop.

Aware of Panarin: Artemi Panarin makes his Kings debut after the Feb. 4 deal with the New York Rangers, giving Los Angeles a dynamic playmaker who thrives with time and space. Tight gaps and active sticks in the defensive zone will be key to limiting the passing lanes and preventing him from driving their offense.