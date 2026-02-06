Lawless: All Eyes on the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games

Working for the Golden Knights puts one in a difficult position during the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament. Cheering for one country can mean cheering against a whole bunch of the organization’s people.

Game in and game out in the NHL, VGK fans and staffers alike, hope for the best for everyone in the organization. A big game for Jack Eichel usually means the team is winning, and that’s great for everyone no matter where they were born.

Not so at the Olympics. Eichel, along with defenseman Noah Hanifin, will be playing for Team USA. They will be competing against seven other VGKers spread out across four separate federations.

A quick story. I’m Canadian. Born and bred. But I’ve lived in the U.S. for almost a decade and have worked for the Golden Knights that entire time. Part of my role requires me to be around the players an awful lot. Dressing rooms, practice rinks, hotels, and airplanes. Relationships develop.

Prior to the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston last winter, I realized that as much as I wanted the guys playing for Team Canada to win, the same feeling for the Americans players was present. I didn’t want any of the VGK people to lose.

In the end, I decided to be happy for whoever won. The same goes for me as the Olympics dawn.

Hopefully, three teams with VGK players on them earn medals and we get gold, silver and bronze medals brought back to Vegas.

With that in mind, here is our wish list for the Golden Knights heading over the Milan to play Olympic hockey.

Team U.S.A.

Jack Eichel – Another step in proving he’s the dominant U.S. born center in the game. He should be captain or at least be wearing a letter for Team USA and his play in this tournament will cement his place at the top of his country’s hockey program. Eichel was raised on stories from the Miracle On Ice gold medal team of 1980 and the USA World Cup champions of 1996. He wants his own golden moment.

Noah Hanifin – Opportunity. Noah likely goes into the Olympics as his team’s seventh D. He’s versatile and can do everything. Players can get lost or rise in a tournament like this. Hopefully he rises. Bob Hanifin took his young son to see the movie Miracle and after the movie, Noah looked up at his dad and said, “I want to do that.” Congrats Noah, you’re doing it.

Team Canada

Bruce Cassidy (assistant coach) – the opportunity to learn in one of the finest coaching labs ever assembled. Bruce often says working with Hockey Canada is an opportunity to get better. Already one of the NHL’s most successful coaches, getting better can only be a good thing for VGK.

Mark Stone – the right linemates. Some predictions have him on the wing with Connor McDavid. Give Mark time with 97 and great things will happen. Stone was tournament MVP at the 2019 World Championships. Don’t sleep on the VGK captain, he makes others great. His partnership in Vegas with Eichel has been nothing short of spectacular this season and pairing 97 with 61 seems like a natural fit.

Shea Theodore – health. Shea suffered an injury in the first period of the opening game at 4 Nations a year ago. Shea’s ability to skate and defend with his feet as well as his offensive acumen could go a long way to showing people how fantastic he is. The last time he played at the world championships he was named a tournament all-star.

Mitch Marner – more big moments. He had the primary assist on the OT winner at the 4 Nations. Mitch is going to play in pressurized situations with Vegas over the years. The opportunity to shine with Canada with a medal on the line will be great for the hockey wizard.

Team Czechia

Tomas Hertl – an upset. A big win for Czechia. There hasn’t been a lot of talk about Czechia heading into the tournament, but every tournament has a Cinderella, and it might be Hertl and his teammates. Hertl has done it all for his country but missed he previous chance to play in the Olympics due to injury. This is a first for him and a career moment. Being an Olympian means so much to European-born players. Enjoy achieving your dream, Tomas.

Team Switzerland

Akira Schmid – the net. The chance to be the undisputed No. 1 for his country and an Olympic moment of his own. Every Olympics has David and Goliath moments. We wish for Akira to author one of his own.

Team Sweden

Rasmus Andersson – to be part of one of the best blue lines ever assembled. Sweden isn’t a favorite, but this group could change everything. They have it all. Size, speed, experience, and skill.

Victor Hedman – Rasmus Dahlin

Gustav Forsling – Erik Karlsson

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Rasmus Andersson

Philip Broberg

This D core could ruin a favorite’s medal hopes. In a one-game situation, keeping the puck out of the net is key and Sweden has a serious Ace up its sleeve.