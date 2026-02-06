Golden Knights Down Kings, 4-1, Ahead of Olympic Break

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-14) scored four goals in the first period on their way to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings (23-19-14) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNJack Eichel opened the scoring at 8:22 of the first period, recovering a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and beating Anton Forsberg glove side with a wrist shot. Just over three minutes later, Vegas doubled their advantage when Mark Stone potted a backhander following a crisp centering pass from Eichel and a cross-slot feed from Ivan Barbashev. The Golden Knights struck again at 13:29 of the opening frame on the man advantage as Pavel Dorofeyev finished a backdoor pass from Stone, and twenty seconds later, Mitch Marner got on the board with a slapshot to make it 4-0 in the first 14 minutes of the game. The Kings cut the deficit to three with 4:57 left in the first period as Trevor Moore found the back of the net. Neither team broke through for the remaining two periods, and the Golden Knights skated to a 4-1 win heading into the Olympic break. Adin Hill earned his 100th win in net, turning aside 32-of-33 shots for a .970 save percentage.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone tallied a goal and two assists in the first period, marking the franchise-high fifth time he’s recorded three points in a single period.

Jack Eichel: Eichel notched a goal and an assist, marking his ninth multi-point performance in the last calendar month.

Adin Hill: Hill earned his 100th career NHL win in net, saving 32-of-33 shots.

Mitch Marner: Marner extended his point streak to five games, totaling six points (4G, 2A).

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev extended his point-streak to five games, recording six points (4G, 2A).

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mark Stone became the first player in Golden Knights history to record 100 multi-point outings.

Jack Eichel became the fifth Golden Knight to register 200 assists, and fastest in franchise history (291 GP).

Pavel Dorofeyev and Mark Stone both scored their 11th goal since the start of 2026 and are tied for the second most goals in the NHL in that span.

ATTENDANCE: 18,020

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights take the ice next on Feb. 25 at Crypto.com Arena for a rematch with the Kings following the NHL’s pause for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. Catch the game on TNT, stream on HBO MAX, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.