Lawless: Gold Medal Worth the Wait for Jack Eichel and Team USA

Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin won Gold with Team USA at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games

GL-Column
By Gary Lawless
VegasGoldenKnights.com

Jack Eichel has been the No. 1 center for a Stanley Cup championship team and now a team USA gold medal team. Those are the kind of credentials that get a player into the Hall of Fame one day.

Eichel and Golden Knights teammate Noah Hanifin earned gold medals at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday with a 2-1 overtime win against Canada. At the other end of the ice, VGKers Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Shea Theodore were awarded silver medals.

The game was an instant classic and thrilled millions of traditional and non-traditional hockey fans in the U.S. The Golden Knights had five players plus head coach Bruce Cassidy in the gold medal game on Sunday, which is more than any other NHL franchise. All five players had excellent tournaments and will now return to the Golden Knights to pick up the torch of a potential Stanley Cup run.

In Vegas, hockey fans all over the city set alarms for the 5:10 AM puck drop. Families watched in pajamas, Team USA jerseys, Golden Knights merchandise and maybe even a little Team Canada swag.

Regardless of the winner, the game was great for hockey. The rivalry between Canada and the U.S. has hit a new high. It was the third gold medal in hockey at the Olympics for the men’s American program and the first since The Miracle on Ice in 1980.

Eichel continues to build A Hall of Fame résumé where he has clearly become the number one center among U.S born players. The 29-year-old joins Neal Broten as the only two players to ever win the Hobey Baker Trophy, the Stanley Cup and an Olympic gold medal.

Eichel spoke with broadcaster Jackie Redmond after the historic win.

“It's hard to put into words. It's crazy. Yeah, just really proud of the group, I'm emotional. It just means a lot, you know?” said the Massachusetts native. “Ah, just, geez, I don't know, just stick with it. So many good people behind me that helped me, and it just means the world to be here, you know? It's tough to get it out right now. It's a lot of pride, and that group of guys is really unselfish, just came together. Yeah, it's just, I'm sorry I'm emotional.”

Eichel is fiercely patriotic and a man of convictions. He stuck to his beliefs as a young player in Buffalo when the Sabres’ medical team wanted him to follow their advice despite Jack’s reluctance to undergo the type of surgery, they had chosen for him.

Eventually he was declared unfit to play, stripped of his captaincy and traded to Vegas. The Golden Knights worked with Eichel, and he underwent a surgery with the method and doctor of his choosing.

The decision was a turning point in his career with a Stanley Cup and Olympic gold following.

“Ah, yeah. You know, it's something we'll have together, and we'll be able to have this forever, so it means a lot. I'm just so proud of that group. My family, I think of, and all the people that have helped me. I’m just really proud,” he said.

News Feed

More Than a Player: WickFest Elevates Girls' Hockey in Las Vegas

Lawless: All Eyes on the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games

Golden Knights Down Kings, 4-1, Ahead of Olympic Break

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 5, 2026

Golden Knights Back in Win Column With 5-2 Win Over Canucks

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 4, 2026

Vegas Golden Knights to Honor Black History Month Knight on February 5

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details for WickFest 2026 Girls Hockey Festival

Vegas Golden Knights to Host VGK-9 Knight on February 4

Lawless: Who Is The Greatest American NHL Player of All Time?

Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2026 Nevada Reading Week Beginning March 2

Vegas Unable to Complete Third-Period Comeback, Fall 4-3 in Anaheim

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 1, 2026

Vegas Defeated by Seattle in 3-2 Loss

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 31, 2026

The Athletic Ranks T-Mobile Arena as One of the Top NHL Rinks in the League

Lawless: Forging Through the January Gauntlet

Late Push Earns Vegas a Point in 5-4 Shootout loss to Dallas