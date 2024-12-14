Morning Skate Report: Dec. 14, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-3) take on the Edmonton Oilers (17-10-2) for the third time this season for the first game of a back-to-back on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

The Golden Knights are 15-2-2 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Keegan Kolesar signed a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season on Friday afternoon. Kolesar has 11 points (7G, 4A) in 29 games.

Shea Theodore has recorded eight points (2G, 6A) in the last four games.

Mark Stone has notched two assists since his return from injury on Dec. 6 and has a point in each of his last nine games (4G, 10A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Two points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Two games away from 50 wins as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy – Three games away from having the most wins all-time as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Keegan Kolesar – One goal away from career high (eight)

Noah Hanifin – Two points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Four points away from 300 career points

Pavel Dorofeyev – Four games away from 100 career games

Victor Olofsson – Six assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Six goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 39 points (9G, 30A)

Ivan Barbashev – 29 points (14G, 15A)

Shea Theodore – 24 points (3G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 23 points (6G, 17A)

Tomas Hertl – 21 points (9G, 12A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 17 points (12G, 5A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 15 points (2G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre in the first of a three-game trip. Keegan Kolesar and Victor Olofsson scored in the third period before Ivan Barbashev scored his first career overtime goal to lift Vegas to the victory against the Jets.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and the Oilers have faced each other in two matchups in the 2024-25 season. In their first matchup in Edmonton on Nov. 6, the Golden Knights won their first road game of the season, 4-2. After scoring first, Vegas went down by one in the second period after Edmonton scored two goals in the second. Noah Hanifin scored two goals in the third to take the lead, and an empty-netter from Mark Stone secured the win. In their second meeting of the season on Dec. 3 at T-Mobile Arena, Adin Hill recorded his second shutout of the season in a 1-0 win. Ivan Barbashev scored the lone goal for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Edmonton sits in third place in the Pacific Division with a 17-10-2 record and 36 points heading into Saturday's contest. The Oilers have not lost a game since their last matchup against the Golden Knights on Dec. 3. Edmonton is on a four-game win streak, with three of those wins coming at Rogers Place. Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 42 points (21G, 21A), Connor McDavid trails him by two points with 40 (14G, 26A), and Evan Bouchard leads the blue line with 22 points (6G, 16A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 19-7-3, 41 points

Los Angeles Kings – 17-9-3, 37 points

Edmonton Oilers – 17-10-2, 36 points

Vancouver Canucks – 15-8-5, 35 points

Calgary Flames – 14-11-5, 33 points

Seattle Kraken – 15-14-2, 32 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-16-5, 27 points

Anaheim Ducks – 10-14-4, 24 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 332nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 15-12-3 all-time record against the Oilers

- Give the Golden Knights a 3-0-0 record against Edmonton this season

- Put the Golden Knights on a five-game win streak

KEYS TO THE GAME

Return to a Rival: As Vegas prepares to face Edmonton for the third time, Barbashev said that games against the Oilers are always competitive. The Golden Knights need to maintain a high level of compete against a strong Oilers roster to secure two points.

Preparation and Play: Alex Pietrangelo said the team's defense has continued to get better throughout the season and that Thursday's win against Winnipeg was one of their strongest efforts of the season. Defense is important against an offensive team like the Oilers, so Vegas has to maintain its structure and keep its defensive awareness high to get the win.