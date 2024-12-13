Barbashev Scores First Career Overtime Goal to Give Vegas 3-2 Win Over Jets

TOP PERFORMERS

Keegan Kolesar – Kolesar scored the first goal of the night for Vegas and his seventh of the season.

Victor Olofsson – With his game-tying goal, Olofsson scored his first goal since October 15.

Ivan Barbashev – Barbashev's 14th goal of the season was the first overtime winner of his career.

Shea Theodore – Theodore had the secondary assist on the Olofsson goal and the primary on Barbashev’s game-winner.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTTheodore extended his point streak to three games with two assists in Thursday's game.

With Mark Stone’s primary assist on the Olofsson goal, he now has two points in his last two games.

Barbashev has six goals in his last four games against Winnipeg.

The Golden Knights secured their eighth straight win against the Jets, dating back to the 2022-23 season, their longest active win streak against any opponent.

Barbashev’s goal in overtime led the Golden Knights to their 49th overtime win in franchise history.

The Golden Knights have recorded 19 game-tying goals in the final two minutes of regulation since joining the NHL in 2017-18.

The Golden Knights earned their 10th comeback win of the season, tied for the second most among all teams in the NHL.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip in Edmonton to face the Oilers at Rogers Place at 1 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.