Barbashev Scores First Career Overtime Goal to Give Vegas 3-2 Win Over Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-7-3) came back from behind to secure a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-2) in overtime on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Jets went up 1-0 less than halfway through the first period, but after a scoreless second period, Keegan Kolesar netted one to tie the game 4:34 into the final frame. The Jets retaliated to regain the lead with 9:05 to play in regulation. In the final 1:49 of the game, the Golden Knights tied the game a second time with a pwoer-play goal from Victor Olofsson, sending the game into overtime. With only 1:15 to go in overtime, Ivan Barbashev scored off a cross-ice pass from Shea Theodore to take the 3-2 win for Vegas over Winnipeg.