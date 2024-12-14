Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Keegan Kolesar to Three-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (December 13, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, December 13, that the team has signed forward **Keegan Kolesar** to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 NHL season worth an average annual value of $2,500,000.

Kolesar is in his sixth season with the Golden Knights and owns 11 points (7 G, 4 A) with a +3 rating after appearing in each of the club’s 29 games this season. The forward’s seven goals are the sixth-most on Vegas to begin the 2024-25 season and he is just one goal shy of matching his career-best of eight, which he’s finished with twice in his career (2023-24, 2022-23). Kolesar currently leads Vegas in hits with 90. The native of Brandon, Manitoba appeared in his 300th career game on November 30 against Utah, becoming just the second player in franchise history to skate in all 300 games of his career with Vegas, joining **Nicolas Hague** who was the first to earn the accomplishment on Oct. 15 in Washington.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Kolesar’s first full season in the NHL, the forward leads Vegas in hits with 999 and is tied with **Brayden McNabb** for the most games played on the Golden Knights with 303. Kolesar’s 999 hits rank sixth among all players in the NHL over the last five seasons. The 27-year-old earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career in June of 2023 and has experience in a total of 45 contests during the NHL postseason, all with Vegas. During his team’s historic run, the 6-foot-2 forward appeared in all 22 games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and finished with 79 hits, the third-most in the NHL, to go along with five points (2 G, 3 A).

Kolesar made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights on January 10, 2020, against the Blue Jackets. The forward played in 151 games across three seasons in the American Hockey League with the team’s past affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. Vegas acquired Kolesar from Columbus in June of 2017, and he was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the third round (69th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

**Keegan Kolesar**, Forward

Birthplace: Brandon, MB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 216 lbs.

Age: 27

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Has played in 304 games as a Golden Knight across six seasons, recording 84 points (33 G, 51 A)

-Owns seven goals this season, one goal short of tying a career-high which he’s finished with twice (2023-24, 2022-23)

-Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, leads Vegas in hits with 999, which rank sixth in the NHL, and is tied with Brayden McNabb for the team-lead in games played with 303

-Helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 after producing five points (2 G, 3 A) and 79 hits in 22 games during the postseason

-Appeared in his 300th career game on November 30, becoming just the second player in franchise history to skate all 300 games of his career with Vegas

-Ranked third all-time in franchise history with 1,001 hits and seventh in the League since making his NHL debut on January 11, 2020

-Acquired by Vegas on June 24, 2017, from Columbus for a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

