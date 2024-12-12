VGK Unveil Resurfaced Ball Hockey Blacktops at CCSD Schools, Introduce 'Operation Knight Courts'

VEGAS (December 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and the Clark County School District (CCSD) held a ribbon cutting and ball hockey clinic at Walter E. Jacobson Elementary School today to celebrate the completion of 20 resurfaced ball hockey blacktops at Title 1 CCSD schools. This event marks the start of Operation Knight Courts, an ongoing initiative designed to create places where more and more young people can be introduced to hockey throughout the Golden Knights’ Realm.

Thursday’s event was held as part of the Vegas Golden Knights’ Holiday Knights of Giving and CCSD’s 12 Days of Recognition. VGK’s efforts include donations of ball hockey equipment to all 20 schools.

“This new surface at Walter E. Jacobson Elementary School and the others like it at other CCSD schools offer a great location for young kids to be introduced to hockey,” said Vegas Golden Knights Foundation President and Chief Community Officer Kim Frank. “Operation Knight Courts is committed to improving those places and spaces where kids can not just discover the sport, but continue to enjoy it for years to come.”

Operation Knight Courts is a program developed through and made possible by the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, which helped provide part of the funding for the resurfacing of the 20 blacktops. Thursday’s clinic featured more than 50 Jacobson Elementary School students and was conducted by Golden Knights youth hockey coaches and members of the Knights Guard.

