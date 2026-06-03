Golden Knights Take Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in 5-4 Victory over Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-4, in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at Lenovo Center. The Golden Knights lead the series, 1-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the game-opening goal 25 seconds into the first period, giving the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead. Ehlers netted his second goal of the night to extend Carolina’s edge to 2-0 with 7:52 remaining in the opening period. Less than two minutes later, Shea Theodore cut the Hurricanes’ lead in half with a goal from the point. Cole Smith skated behind the net and sent the puck to Brayden McNabb, who tapped it to Theodore for the one-timer past Frederik Andersen. Half a minute into the middle frame, Ivan Barbashev pulled the game even at two. Jack Eichel collected the puck behind the goal line and fed it to Barbashev in the left circle as he went top shelf for the score. At 4:35 into the second period, Mitch Marner picked up a loose puck behind the net and backhanded it to William Karlsson in the slot, who lifted it past Andersen, giving the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead. Jordan Staal found the back of the net to tie the game at three with 7:18 remaining in the middle period. At 1:21 in the final frame, Brett Howden pulled the Golden Knights ahead once again as he tipped in Theodore’s shot, for the 4-3 score. Shayne Gostisbehere evened the score, 4-4, with 8:41 remaining in the game. Five minutes later, Tomas Hertl netted the game-winner to seal the 5-4 Game 1 win. Colton Sissons backhanded the puck to Hertl, who skated into the slot and fired the game-winning shot past Andersen. Carter Hart turned aside 23 out of 27 shots to lift the Golden Knights to their first win of the Stanley Cup Final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl netted the game-winning goal for the second time this postseason.

Brett Howden: Howden scored his 11th goal of the playoffs, leading the NHL.

Shea Theodore: Theodore got the Golden Knights on the board and tallied two assists to increase his postseason point total to 14 (5G, 9A).

Brayden McNabb: McNabb recorded three assists for the first time in his regular and postseason career and posted a game-high +3 rating.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev netted the game-tying goal 30 seconds into the second frame.

William Karlsson: Karlsson scored a go-ahead goal for the first time this postseason.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Thursday, June 4, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 3: Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel has registered 50 playoff assists in 57 career postseason games, becoming the fastest American-born player to reach the mark in NHL history.

Shea Theodore (1G, 2A) and Brayden McNabb (3A) became the first defensive pair to each skate away with a three-point night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Theodore has six career points (2G, 4A) in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final (3 GP), which is the most among all active NHL players.

With 11 goals this postseason, Brett Howden has netted the second-most playoff goals in franchise history.

For the first time in franchise history, the Golden Knights have multiple players with 15 or more playoff assists, including Mitch Marner with 15 and Eichel with 17.

Carter Hart picked up his seventh straight win in Tuesday’s victory, the longest stretch in club history.

The Golden Knights were the first road team in NHL history to come back from a multi-goal deficit to win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Mitch Marner continues to lead the NHL with 22 postseason points (7G, 15A).

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ at 4:00 p.m. PT, then catch all the action on ABC. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. After the game, tune into Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ for the Postgame Show.