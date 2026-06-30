Golden Knights Announce Mark Letestu as Assistant Coach

VEGAS (June 30, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 30, that Mark Letestu has joined the team's staff as an assistant coach. Letestu previously served as head coach of the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. The remainder of the Golden Knights coaching staff will return under Head Coach Ryan Craig for the 2026-27 NHL season.

As head coach of the Eagles last season, Letestu guided his team to a record of 41-20-11 and an appearance in the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs. Colorado advanced to the Western Conference Final in Letestu's first and only season with the club. Prior to his time as head coach of the Eagles, Letestu spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. The Monsters qualified for the postseason in each of the last two seasons with Letestu behind the bench, earning the North Division title during the 2023-24 campaign and advancing to the Eastern Conference Final that same season.

Prior to his coaching career, Letestu played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets. The forward played in a total of 567 NHL contests and produced 210 points (93G, 117A). Letestu played with Craig in Columbus during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. The native of Elk Point, Alberta, also earned time in 255 AHL contests during his playing career. Letestu was signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh following one season at Western Michigan University and four playing with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.