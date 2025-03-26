Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Nicolas Roy

The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions throughout the season.

This edition centers around Nicolas Roy. Since being acquired by the Golden Knights in 2019, Roy has become a mainstay in the Vegas lineup as the center has collected 161 points (64G, 97A) in 351 games. He's in the third year of a five-year contract he signed with the Golden Knights in 2022 and helped the team to its first Stanley Cup title in 2023. A popular player in the locker room and among the fan base, the Amos, Quebec native has continued to contribute to Vegas' pursuit of excellence in the 2024-25 season.

Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?

Chicken Parm

Shoot or Pass?

Pass

Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?

Outdoor rink

Michigan or One-Timer?

One-timer

Toe Curve or Heel Curve?

Toe Curve

Rock, Rap or Country?

Country

Chirp or Scrap?

Scrap

Bike or Jog?

Jog

What player scares you?

Ryan Reaves

Favorite all-time teammate?

Michael Amadio

Road or Home?

Home

Pickup or Sports Car?

Pickup

Current player you admire?

Sidney Crosby

Idea of your perfect game?

+3 Rating

What about your game do you dislike?

Probably my skating

Cosmo or Wynn?

Cosmo

Private Jet or Coach?

Private Jet

Piero's or Golden Steer?

Golden Steer

If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?

A Tennis Player

Coach or GM?

GM

Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?

Postgame Shake

Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?

Card game

Dangle or Dump In?

Dump in

Forecheck or Backcheck?

Forecheck

350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?

350-yard Drive

Fashion Mall or Outlets?

Outlets

Lake Mead or Red Rock?

Lake Mead

Power Play or Penalty Kill?

Power Play

Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?

Spittin Chiclets

Text or FaceTime?

Text

Tie or No Tie?

No Tie

Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?

Socks

Birthday or Christmas?

Christmas