Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Nicolas Roy

The Existential VGK Questionnaire presented by Las Vegas is a set of questions offered to players, coaches, management and broadcasters. Based loosely on Proust’s Questionnaire it combines hockey and Vegas topics for a unique look into our people. Look for new editions throughout the season.
This edition centers around Nicolas Roy. Since being acquired by the Golden Knights in 2019, Roy has become a mainstay in the Vegas lineup as the center has collected 161 points (64G, 97A) in 351 games. He's in the third year of a five-year contract he signed with the Golden Knights in 2022 and helped the team to its first Stanley Cup title in 2023. A popular player in the locker room and among the fan base, the Amos, Quebec native has continued to contribute to Vegas' pursuit of excellence in the 2024-25 season.
Chicken Parm or Steak and Potatoes?
Chicken Parm
Shoot or Pass?
Pass
Indoor Rink or Outdoor Rink?
Outdoor rink
Michigan or One-Timer?
One-timer
Toe Curve or Heel Curve?
Toe Curve
Rock, Rap or Country?
Country
Chirp or Scrap?
Scrap
Bike or Jog?
Jog
What player scares you?
Ryan Reaves
Favorite all-time teammate?
Michael Amadio
Road or Home?
Home
Pickup or Sports Car?
Pickup
Current player you admire?
Sidney Crosby
Idea of your perfect game?
+3 Rating
What about your game do you dislike?
Probably my skating
Cosmo or Wynn?
Cosmo
Private Jet or Coach?
Private Jet
Piero's or Golden Steer?
Golden Steer
If you weren't a hockey player, what would you be?
A Tennis Player
Coach or GM?
GM
Postgame Shake or Postgame Beer?
Postgame Shake
Card game, Binge-Watch or Read?
Card game
Dangle or Dump In?
Dump in
Forecheck or Backcheck?
Forecheck
350-yard Drive or 50-foot Putt?
350-yard Drive
Fashion Mall or Outlets?
Outlets
Lake Mead or Red Rock?
Lake Mead
Power Play or Penalty Kill?
Power Play
Spittin Chiclets or 32 Thoughts?
Spittin Chiclets
Text or FaceTime?
Text
Tie or No Tie?
No Tie
Socks or Bare Feet with Loafers?
Socks
Birthday or Christmas?
Christmas