Golden Knights Blanked, 3-0, in Game 4; Edmonton Leads Series 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights were kept scoreless in a 3-0 shutout loss against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton leads the series, 3-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Adam Henrique scored two goals, and Evander Kane recorded a goal for the Oilers as the Golden Knights fell, 3-0, in Game 4 of the series.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights look to keep their season alive against the Oilers in Game 5 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.