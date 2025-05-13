Golden Knights Blanked, 3-0, in Game 4; Edmonton Leads Series 3-1

Golden Knights to play a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena

GettyImages-2214227400
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights were kept scoreless in a 3-0 shutout loss against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton leads the series, 3-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Adam Henrique scored two goals, and Evander Kane recorded a goal for the Oilers as the Golden Knights fell, 3-0, in Game 4 of the series.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times Pacific
Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Edmonton Oilers 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights look to keep their season alive against the Oilers in Game 5 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Get ready for the matchup with the VGK Pregame Show on Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m. Watch the game on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. Download the official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates.

