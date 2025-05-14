Morning Skate Report: May 14, 2025

Golden Knights look to keep their season alive in Game 5

VGK25_Playoffs-R2G5-Web
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights look to keep their season alive with a must-win Game 5 as they take on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Oilers lead the series, 3-1.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: ESPN
Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
The Golden Knights own an 8-8 record in Game 5 all-time.

Since their inaugural season, the Golden Knights have yet to lose a game that follows a shutout loss in the postseason.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS
All fans at Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by AXS. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times Pacific
Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Edmonton Oilers 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights were shutout by the Edmonton Oilers, 3-0, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at Rogers Place. Adam Henrique scored twice, and Evander Kane record the third goal to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Vegas Golden Knights were kept scoreless in a 3-0 shutout loss against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton leads the series, 3-1.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Jack Eichel – 10 points (1G, 9A)
Mark Stone – 8 points (4G, 4A)
William Karlsson – 6 points (3G, 3A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 6 points (2G, 4A)
Tomas Hertl – 5 points (3G, 2A)
Shea Theodore – 5 points (2G, 3A)

EDMONTON SCORING LEADERS
Connor McDavid – 17 points (3G, 14A)
Leon Draisaitl – 15 points (5G, 10A)
Evan Bouchard – 12 points (4G, 8A)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – 9 points (3G, 6A)

BY THE NUMBERS
8 – Keegan Kolesar recorded the game-high eight hits in Monday’s loss to the Oilers.

29 – Despite the loss on Monday, Adin Hill turned aside, 29-of-32 shots for a .906 save percentage.

31 – There have been 31 instances in NHL history in which a team overcomes a 3-1 postseason series deficit.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (Edmonton leads, 3-1)
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars (Dallas leads, 3-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads, 3-1)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers (Series tied, 2-2)

KEYS TO THE GAME
One at a Time: The Golden Knights have one opportunity to keep their season alive on Wednesday. Vegas must win the next three games to advance to the third round, however, the team must focus one game at a time in order to climb the mountain in front of them.

Never Say Never: Professional sports teams throughout the NHL, NBA, and MLB have overcome a 3-1 postseason series deficit a total of 58 times. The feat has been accomplished 31 times by NHL teams, most recently done by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Related Content

Golden Knights Blanked, 3-0, in Game 4; Edmonton Leads Series 3-1

VGK at EDM | Recap

News Feed

Lawless: It's Hard To Win

Golden Knights Blanked, 3-0, in Game 4; Edmonton Leads Series 3-1

Morning Skate Report: May 12, 2025

Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Overcoming The Odds: Golden Knights Rally in Game 3

Smith's Buzzer-Beater Propels Golden Knights to 4-3 Win Over Oilers in Game 3

Morning Skate Report: May 10, 2025

Lawless: Golden Knights Aim to Swing Series in Edmonton

Vegas Falls in Overtime as Edmonton Takes Game 2, 5-4

Morning Skate Report: May 8, 2025

VGK's Sheri Hudspeth Helps Grow Hockey Worldwide at IIHF Women's Worlds Leadership Summit in Czechia

Oilers Score Four Straight to Take Game 1 from Golden Knights, 4-2

Morning Skate Report: May 6, 2025

Series Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to Open Tuesday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena

Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 6 vs. Minnesota Wild

Lawless: Full Golden Knights Battalion Contributed to Series Win vs. Wild

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named Finalist for Lady Byng Trophy