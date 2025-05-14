Morning Skate Report: May 14, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights look to keep their season alive with a must-win Game 5 as they take on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Oilers lead the series, 3-1.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights own an 8-8 record in Game 5 all-time.

Since their inaugural season, the Golden Knights have yet to lose a game that follows a shutout loss in the postseason.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by AXS. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were shutout by the Edmonton Oilers, 3-0, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at Rogers Place. Adam Henrique scored twice, and Evander Kane record the third goal to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead in the series.