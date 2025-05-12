Morning Skate Report: May 12, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights have an opportunity to tie their Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series at 2-2 as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. The Oilers lead the series, 2-1.

*BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV, and Max

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have a 2-2 all-time series record when falling behind 2-1 in a series. Vegas overcame a 2-1 deficit in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to defeat the Minnesota Wild in six games. In the second round in 2021, the Golden Knights erased a 2-0 series deficit to knock off the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

Vegas has a 10-7 all-time record in Game 4 of a playoff series.

Jack Eichel is riding a six-game point streak into Game 4. He has 10 points (1G, 9A) in that stretch.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTIES

The Vegas Golden Knights will host two official watch parties for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, May 12: one at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino and a second at Water Street Plaza in Henderson.

Monday’s parties begin at 5:30 p.m. PT, with gametime set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Both watch parties will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more.

At Stadium Swim, all fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

Water Street Plaza is an all-ages venue, with fans encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub and The Livery at America First Center will both be open for food and shopping.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights clawed their way back into the series with a dramatic 4-3 win against the Oilers in Game 3 on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period to help Vegas pick up its first win of the series. Smith's buzzer-beater was his second goal of the game and first game-winning goal in the playoffs since Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in Game 3. Corey Perry had a pair of first-period goals for the Oilers and Connor McDavid scored the game-tying goal with 3:02 to play.