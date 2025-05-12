Morning Skate Report: May 12, 2025

Vegas and Edmonton clash in Game 4 at Rogers Place

VGK25_Playoffs-R2G4-Web
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights have an opportunity to tie their Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series at 2-2 as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. The Oilers lead the series, 2-1.

*BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: TNT, truTV, and Max
Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
The Golden Knights have a 2-2 all-time series record when falling behind 2-1 in a series. Vegas overcame a 2-1 deficit in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to defeat the Minnesota Wild in six games. In the second round in 2021, the Golden Knights erased a 2-0 series deficit to knock off the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

Vegas has a 10-7 all-time record in Game 4 of a playoff series.

Jack Eichel is riding a six-game point streak into Game 4. He has 10 points (1G, 9A) in that stretch.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason including ticket information, team news and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTIES
The Vegas Golden Knights will host two official watch parties for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, May 12: one at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino and a second at Water Street Plaza in Henderson.

Monday’s parties begin at 5:30 p.m. PT, with gametime set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Both watch parties will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more.

At Stadium Swim, all fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

Water Street Plaza is an all-ages venue, with fans encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub and The Livery at America First Center will both be open for food and shopping.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times Pacific
Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Rogers Place
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights clawed their way back into the series with a dramatic 4-3 win against the Oilers in Game 3 on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period to help Vegas pick up its first win of the series. Smith's buzzer-beater was his second goal of the game and first game-winning goal in the playoffs since Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in Game 3. Corey Perry had a pair of first-period goals for the Oilers and Connor McDavid scored the game-tying goal with 3:02 to play.

Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period to power the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Jack Eichel – 10 points (1G, 9A)
Mark Stone – 8 points (4G, 4A)
William Karlsson – 6 points (3G, 3A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 6 points (2G, 4A)
Tomas Hertl – 5 points (3G, 2A)
Shea Theodore – 5 points (2G, 3A)

EDMONTON SCORING LEADERS
Connor McDavid – 16 points (3G, 13A)
Leon Draisaitl – 15 points (5G, 10A)
Evan Bouchard – 11 points (4G, 7A)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – 9 points (3G, 6A)

BY THE NUMBERS
0.4 – Smith's game-winning goal in Game 3 came with 0.4 seconds left in regulation. It was the third-latest game-winning goal in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

6 – Vegas has a 6-0 record all-time in playoff games when Smith and Karlsson both score a goal.

28 – The Golden Knights earned their 28th all-time playoff road win in Game 3 in just their 50th postseason road game. Their 28 wins ranks second in NHL history in a team's first 50 playoff games on the road.

70 – Karlsson notched his 70th postseason point with Vegas with his goal in Game 3. He became the third player in franchise history to record 70-or-more playoff points with the club.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (Edmonton leads, 2-1)
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars (Dallas leads, 2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads, 2-1)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers (Series tied, 2-2)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Ready 4 Anything: Vegas, like every team in the NHL at this time of year, is battling some injury trouble. Brandon Saad missed Game 3 and Mark Stone left that game with an upper-body injury. Whoever ends up in the lineup for Game 4 will need to be ready to be at their best.

Clutch Factor: The Golden Knights won Game 3 because Smith stepped up at the end of the game and won it for his team. Vegas has a roster of players with clutch tendencies and each player will look to bring their game to the highest level at the most crucial time.

Related Content

Overcoming The Odds: Golden Knights Rally in Game 3

Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers

VGK at EDM | Recap

News Feed

Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Overcoming The Odds: Golden Knights Rally in Game 3

Smith's Buzzer-Beater Propels Golden Knights to 4-3 Win Over Oilers in Game 3

Morning Skate Report: May 10, 2025

Lawless: Golden Knights Aim to Swing Series in Edmonton

Vegas Falls in Overtime as Edmonton Takes Game 2, 5-4

Morning Skate Report: May 8, 2025

VGK's Sheri Hudspeth Helps Grow Hockey Worldwide at IIHF Women's Worlds Leadership Summit in Czechia

Oilers Score Four Straight to Take Game 1 from Golden Knights, 4-2

Morning Skate Report: May 6, 2025

Series Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to Open Tuesday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena

Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 6 vs. Minnesota Wild

Lawless: Full Golden Knights Battalion Contributed to Series Win vs. Wild

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named Finalist for Lady Byng Trophy

Vegas Overcomes Minnesota, 3-2 in Game 6; Golden Knights Win Series, 4-2

Morning Skate Report: May 1, 2025

Lawless: Passion Pushes Golden Knights into Game 6