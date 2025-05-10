Morning Skate Report: May 10, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights look to turn the tide against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

*TV: TNT, truTV, and Max

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 5:30 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

In Game 3 of a best-of-seven series, the Golden Knights own an overall record of 11-6 and an 8-5 record on the road.

Jack Eichel recorded his 42nd point (10G, 32A) in his 37th career postseason game in Game 2 to become the fourth-fastest U.S born player in NHL history to record 40 playoff points.

WATCH PARTY

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PT | Rogers Place

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights lost in overtime, 5-4, to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the second-round series on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Victor Olofsson (2G, 1A) and Eichel (3A) each had three for Vegas in the loss. William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Golden Knights as they overcame a 4-2 deficit in the third period to force overtime. Leon Draisaitl netted the game-winning goal for the Oilers as they took a 2-0 series lead.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 9 points (1G, 8A)

Mark Stone – 8 points (4G, 4A)

Tomas Hertl – 5 points (3G, 2A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Shea Theodore – 5 points (2G, 3A)

EDMONTON SCORING LEADERS

Connor McDavid – 14 points (2G, 12A)

Leon Draisaitl – 13 points (5G, 8A)

Evan Bouchard – 9 points (4G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 – Olofsson scored two power-play goals in Game 2 to put up his first career postseason multi-goal night and became the third Golden Knight in franchise history to score two power-play goals in a playoff game.

8 – Eichel notched his eighth career multi-assist playoff game with the Golden Knights to move up second-most in franchise history, trailing only Shea Theodore.

18 – The Golden Knights have had 18 different players notch at least a point so far in the postseason.

19 – In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Vegas blueline has posted 19 points (8G, 11A) in total.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (Edmonton leads, 2-0)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied, 1-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Series tied, 1-1)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers (Toronto leads, 2-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Best Foot Forward: After dropping Game 2, Mark Stone highlighted the team’s ongoing improvement with each outing. To shift momentum in the series, the Golden Knights will need to put the past behind them and focus on securing a pivotal win in Edmonton.

Step Up: An important factor to the Golden Knights' success throughout the regular season and getting to the second-round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is their depth. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy spoke on how different players have the ability to fill bigger roles in order help the team gain momentum in the series. The Golden Knights aim to get different contributions throughout the roster in order to chip away of the Oilers series lead.