Second Annual AFC Bournemouth Summer Youth Soccer Camp Underway

VEGAS (June 9, 2025) – AFC Bournemouth President of Business Operations, Jim Frevola, announced today, June 9, the second annual AFC Bournemouth Summer Youth Soccer Camp presented by City National Bank is underway and will run daily through June 13, 2025, at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex.

Girls and boys aged 7 to 14 will participate in practices that cover passing, dribbling, receiving, shooting, as well as principles of attacking and defending, while competing in small tournaments, fun games, and challenges. Steve Cuss, the Head of Community at AFC Bournemouth and the Manager of the AFCB Women’s team, is leading the camp along with other members of the AFC Bournemouth Community Sports Trust staff.

“With Bournemouth coming off such a historic season, we are excited to offer our local youth the opportunity to learn from the world’s best coaches,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi. “This program provides an incredible experience for all those participating and continues our increased collaboration and connection between our city and AFC Bournemouth to firmly establish Las Vegas as a North American home for The Cherries.”

During the five-day event, sessions are held daily from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT with over 100 participants from across the Las Vegas Valley, including members from the Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League. On the final day of camp, participants are invited to attend an Open Skate presented by City National Bank on June 13, from 1:50 to 3 p.m. PT at City National Arena.

AFC Bournemouth is coming off a historic season after recording its highest points total of 56 while scoring 58 goals, both Premier League highs for the club. The Cherries completed the season with a ninth-place finish to match their club high (also 2016-17 season) in its 126-year history. AFC Bournemouth is set to participate in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States this summer. The second edition of the pre-season tournament brings world-class football and Premier League matchday experiences to three iconic locations in the USA from July 26 to August 3.

Alongside Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham United, The Cherries will compete in the round-robin tournament for the chance to win the second edition of the Premier League Summer Series. Fans will have the chance to see all four teams play in double-header matchdays, which will take place in New Jersey, Chicago, and Atlanta.

AFC Bournemouth's continued efforts and vision in the local community are shared with its partner, Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club. DLVSC continues to provide its insights on the local community with a shared goal of youth development and opportunities to play soccer here in Las Vegas.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSThe Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AFC BOURNEMOUTH

AFC Bournemouth is a professional football club based in Kings Park, Boscombe, a suburb of Bournemouth, Dorset, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the highest division of English club football. Formed in 1899 as Boscombe, the club adopted its current name in 1971. Nicknamed “The Cherries,” Bournemouth plays its home games at Vitality Stadium, at Dean Court. The home colors are red-and-black striped shirts, which have been a tradition dating back to the club’s establishment.

For more on the club, visit afcb.co.uk.

ABOUT CITY NATIONAL BANKCity National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles. Founded in 1954, City National is a regional bank specializing in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Entertainment & Sports Banking, Commercial Banking, and Consumer Banking, with branches and locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Delaware, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Miami. For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

ABOUT THE DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS SOCCER CLUB

Established in 2005, the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide education, development and support for youth soccer and an opportunity for all levels of players from beginner to advanced, from age three to professional. DLVSC strives to provide programming for all types of players from different cultural and socio-economic backgrounds and to supply its staff with the tools to make our community a better place.

DLVSC also hosts the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Showcase (lvmayorscup.com), the nation’s largest international soccer tournament.

Visit downtownlvsc.com for more information on the DLVSC and its programs.