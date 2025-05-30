Kids Dream of NHL Futures in VGK Skating Academy

The Vegas Golden Knights Skating Academy presented by Atomic Golf provides a way for people in Las Vegas to stay connected to the team and the sport year-round. The Learn to Skate program within the Skating Academy has helped thousands of beginners learn the way of the rink. Within those thousands is five-year-old Wyatt Kiss who has been a part of the Skating Academy for two years and skating for three years. Wyatt joined the program, following his older brother Sawyer’s footsteps.

In his two years in the program, Wyatt has already graduated to Basic Two. To put this accomplishment into perspective, he completed four sections in level one and one of two sections in level two within two years, all at the age of five. The oldest skater in Basic Two is 14 years old. When asked about his achievement, Rachel, Wyatt’s mom, beamed with pride at how well her son is excelling in the Skating Academy.

“He’s ready to go play pro,” Kiss said. “You can ask him if he is excited to go play hockey, and he’ll already tell you he’s a hockey player.”

Wyatt is no stranger to the rink. He has been lacing up his skates since he was two years old. His older brother went through the Learn to Skate program as well and now plays for the Lil’ Knights. Together, the brothers skate together and play tag on the ice during open skate sessions. Whether it’s one brother chasing the other or just skating around, it’s clear the two help each other become stronger skaters.

The Learn to Skate program teaches basics such as skating forwards and backwards, spins, and stopping hard enough to make snow which are some of Wyatt’s favorite skills.

What is your favorite thing about the Learn to Skate program?

Wyatt: Skating fast.

Do you have a favorite drill?

Wyatt: Skating backwards.

Do you have a favorite coach?

Wyatt: Miss Jennie and Miss Carolyn.

What about making snow? Do you like to push with your foot to make snow?

Wyatt: Yeah.

Are you having fun in the program?

Wyatt: Yeah.

What did your mom promise you if you did this interview?

Wyatt: Ice cream!

Students in the program have sprouted big aspirations to continue their love into something like hockey or figure skating. For Wyatt, he dreams of becoming a professional hockey player, like the ones he watches on the Golden Knights.

Do you watch Golden Knights games throughout the season?

Wyatt: Yep!

Who is your favorite player?

Wyatt: William Karlsson.

Do you want to play hockey when you grow up?

Wyatt: Yeah.

What position do you want to play?

Wyatt: Forward so I can score a lot.

In Las Vegas, every ice rink is focused on more than just hockey. While some dream of playing hockey, others dream of being Olympic figure skaters. The Skating Academy presented by Atomic Golf is the perfect place for beginners to start their dreams. Like the Golden Knights, the programs help offer a sense of community to those who want to learn.