Overcoming The Odds: Golden Knights Rally in Game 3

The Vegas Golden Knights picked up one of their most thrilling wins in team history with their 4-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the second round on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in regulation just minutes after Connor McDavid tied the game for the Oilers.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas +100, Edmonton -120

1st | 7:19 | Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 32%

Corey Perry gave the Oilers the start they were looking for as he found the back of the net less than eight minutes into Game 3.

1st | 11:12 | Oilers 2, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 11%

Perry struck again on a deflection in front of the Vegas net as his power-play marker put Edmonton ahead by two midway through the first period.

1st | 15:17 | Oilers 2, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 31%

Nicolas Roy got the Golden Knights on the board four minutes after Perry put the Oilers up by two. Roy broke through the neutral zone on a 2-on-1 with Tanner Pearson, but his passing lane to Pearson was blocked off. The puck popped out to Nicolas Hague and he put a shot on Stuart Skinner that left a rebound in front of the net. Roy found the loose puck and lifted it over Skinner's shoulder and in to make it a 2-1 game.