Overcoming The Odds: Golden Knights Rally in Game 3

By Gordon Weigers
The Vegas Golden Knights picked up one of their most thrilling wins in team history with their 4-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the second round on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in regulation just minutes after Connor McDavid tied the game for the Oilers.

Pregame odds: Vegas +100, Edmonton -120

1st | 7:19 | Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 32%
Corey Perry gave the Oilers the start they were looking for as he found the back of the net less than eight minutes into Game 3.

1st | 11:12 | Oilers 2, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 11%
Perry struck again on a deflection in front of the Vegas net as his power-play marker put Edmonton ahead by two midway through the first period.

1st | 15:17 | Oilers 2, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 31%
Nicolas Roy got the Golden Knights on the board four minutes after Perry put the Oilers up by two. Roy broke through the neutral zone on a 2-on-1 with Tanner Pearson, but his passing lane to Pearson was blocked off. The puck popped out to Nicolas Hague and he put a shot on Stuart Skinner that left a rebound in front of the net. Roy found the loose puck and lifted it over Skinner's shoulder and in to make it a 2-1 game.

1st | 16:11 | Oilers 2, Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 49%
Smith found the back of the net less than a minute after Roy got Vegas on the board as the Golden Knights climbed out of a 2-0 hole before the end of the period. Jack Eichel hit Smith with a pass at center ice and Smith weaved through two Oilers and snuck a shot through Skinner's legs to knot the game at 2-2.

2nd | 17:05 | Golden Knights 3, Oilers 2 | VGK chance to win: 73%
Late in the second period, William Karlsson gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game as his rush up the right wing with Noah Hanifin culminated in a one-timer beating Skinner through the five-hole.

3rd | 16:58 | Golden Knights 3, Oilers 3 | VGK chance to win: 48%
With 3:02 remaining in the third period, McDavid fired a pass toward the front of the net intended for Zach Hyman that hit a Vegas skate and snuck into the net to tie the game.

3rd | 19:59 | Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | VGK chance to win: 100%
With 10 seconds to go in regulation, Karlsson skated the puck out of the Vegas zone, dumped the puck in behind the Edmonton net, and beat Brett Kulak to the loose puck. He swung a pass into the slot that found Smith breaking into the zone with two seconds left in the game. Smith glided around Skinner and released a shot with 0.8 on the clock. The puck deflected off Leon Draisaitl's stick and crossed the line with 0.4 seconds to go and, after a review, stood as the game-winning goal.

