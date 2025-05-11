Smith's Buzzer-Beater Propels Golden Knights to 4-3 Win Over Oilers in Game 3

Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in the third period to power the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton leads the series, 2-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Corey Perry scored twice in the opening 12 minutes to give the Oilers an early 2-0 lead. Nicolas Roy cut the deficit to one when he chipped a rebound past Stuart Skinner with 4:43 to go in the first period. Smith tied the game less than a minute later as he walked through the Edmonton defense and slipped a shot through Skinner's legs. Late in the second period, William Karlsson potted the go-ahead goal on a give-and-go with Noah Hanifin to send the Golden Knights into the third period with a 3-2 lead. With 3:02 left in the final frame, Connor McDavid tied the game, but Smith found some magic in the final second of the game as he beat Skinner and banked a shot off Leon Draisaitl's stick for the game-winning goal.

TOP PERFORMERS

Reilly Smith: Smith's pair of goals led Vegas to the victory in Game 3.

William Karlsson: Karlsson scored for the second game in a row to give the Golden Knights their first lead of the game.

Nicolas Roy: Roy potted his second goal of the postseason to get the comeback started for Vegas.

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar led the Golden Knights with eight hits in the win.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT) | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Rogers Place

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Smith's goal was the third latest game-winning goal in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

Five Vegas defensemen recorded a point each in the win as Zach Whitecloud, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Nicolas Hague and Hanifin each had an assist.

Vegas earned its 28th win through 50 postseason games as a road team. The only team in NHL history with more through the mark is Edmonton (32).

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights look to tie the series against the Oilers in Game 4 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Catch the game on TNT or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 or Deportes Vegas 1460.