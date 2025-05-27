Vegas Golden Knights Announce Upcoming Youth Hockey Clinics Presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Green Valley Grocery

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 27, plans for upcoming youth ball hockey clinics in the Las Vegas community, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Green Valley Grocery. The clinics, designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months, will feature visits from Chance and members of the VGK Cast and giveaways from Raising Cane’s and Green Valley Grocery at select events.

A full schedule of clinics can be found below and is subject to change. Participants in the clinics have been pre-selected and the events are closed to fans and the general public.

SUMMER BALL HOCKEY CLINICS (all clinics 10-11 a.m. PT)

Thursday, May 29 presented by Raising Cane’s at Robert Price Rec Center

2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156

Monday, June 2 presented by Green Valley Grocery at YMCA Skyview

3050 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Wednesday, June 4 presented by Raising Cane’s at Desert Breeze Rec Center

8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, June 19 presented by Raising Cane’s at Stupak Community Center

251 W. Boston Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Monday, June 23 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Silver Mesa Community Center

4025 Allen Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Tuesday, June 24 presented by Raising Cane’s at Boys & Girls Club Lied

2850 S. Lindell Road, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Monday, June 30 presented by Raising Cane’s at Cimarron Rose Community Center

5591 N. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Monday, July 7 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Silver Springs Community Center

1951 Silver Springs Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing Restaurant brands, with over 900 Restaurants in 40+ states, and plans to open more than 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2025. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT GREEN VALLEY GROCERY

Green Valley Grocery is proud to be Las Vegas’ go-to neighborhood convenience store, locally owned and founded by Rick Crawford in 1978. With more than 85 locations across the valley, we’re built on a legacy of fast, friendly service and a deep love for the community we call home. Whether you’re fueling up, grabbing snacks, or stocking up for the day ahead, we’re here to make every stop easy and welcoming. We’re honored to support programs like these youth clinics that bring people together and create lasting memories. Find your nearest store and get exclusive deals at https://bit.ly/m/Download-GVG-APP.