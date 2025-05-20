Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tuomas Uronen to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (May 20, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 20, that the team has signed forward Tuomas Uronen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Uronen, 20, recently completed his second season playing in the Ontario Hockey League and first with the Kingston Frontenacs. The forward’s 90 points (38 G, 52 A) in 63 games with Kingston were tied for the team lead and finished 12th among all skaters in the OHL during the 2024-25 regular season. In January, Uronen was named the OHL’s Player of the Month after he posted 23 points (10 G, 13 A) in just nine contests. Uronen produced an additional 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in 11 playoff games before the Frontenacs fell to the Barrie Colts in the Second Round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

The native of Kerava, Finland, represented his country at the 2025 U20 IIHF World Junior Championship and recorded three points (2 G, 1 A) in seven games. Uronen helped lead his team to the final game before falling to the United States in overtime, earning a silver medal in the tournament. One of Uronen’s two tallies at the event was a game-winning goal scored in overtime against the Americans during group play. The forward spent two seasons with HIFK U20 prior to his junior-hockey career and recorded 60 points (26 G, 34 A) in 63 games in the U20 SM-sarja. The 20-year-old was selected by Vegas in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Tuomas Uronen, Forward

Birthplace: Kerava, Finland

Height: 6-0

Weight: 192 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Right

Notes:

Recorded 90 points (38 G, 52 A) in 63 games with a +28 rating during the 2024-25 season with the Kingston Frontenacs, his second year playing in the OHL

Was named the OHL’s Player of the Month after he posted 23 points (10 G, 13 A) over nine games in January

Recorded seven game-winning goals in the 2024-25 season, tied for the fourth-most in the OHL

Posted 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in 11 playoff games before falling in Game 7 in the Second Round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs

Earned a silver medal with Finland at the 2025 U20 IIHF World Junior Championship and recorded three points (2 G, 1 A) in seven games

Scored a goal for the Golden Knights against the Sharks in his NHL preseason debut on September 22, 2024, at the SAP Center

Spent two seasons with HIFK U20 and recorded 60 points (26 G, 34 A) in 63 games

Was selected by Vegas in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

