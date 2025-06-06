Vegas Golden Knights Announce 2025 VGK Road Trip Presented by A1 Garage

VEGAS (June 6, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 6, plans for the team’s annual Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip from July 12-17. The 2025 VGK Road Trip is presented by A1 Garage and will visit South Lake Tahoe, California; Reno, Nevada; Chandler, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Phoenix, Arizona, all areas where fans can watch locally broadcast VGK games on Scripps Sports and/or KnightTime+ during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

“The VGK Road Trip is eagerly anticipated each year as we look forward to connecting in person with our fans across The Realm,” said President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “This is a great chance to celebrate our brand and the sport of hockey as we prepare for the 2025-26 NHL season.”

Vegas has visited the Northern Nevada area over the last three summers, making stops between Tahoe and Reno. The trip will mark the Golden Knights’ fourth visit to Arizona this year since the announcement that Arizona would be added to the Golden Knights’ television territory during the 2024-25 season. Fans can watch or read about Vegas’ previous trips to Arizona in October, December, and March.

The VGK Road Trip will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in a series of on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with fans in each city. Chance, members of the VGK Cast, and team broadcasters will be among those on the trip.

A daily schedule for the 2025 VGK Road Trip can be found below and is subject to change. Clinic participants will be hydrated courtesy of CORE Water. Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available at these links:

On-ice clinics

Chicanos por la Causa Ball Hockey

Registration for the ball hockey clinic at Sunny Slope Community Center has closed

2025 VGK ROAD TRIP SCHEDULESaturday, July 12

South Lake Tahoe, CA

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT: Free on-ice clinics at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena (ages 5-8 and 9-13 respectively; 1176 Rudus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe)

Sunday, July 13

Reno, NV

9:15 to 10:15 a.m. PT: NHL Learn to Play (registration closed)

10:15 to 11:15 a.m. PT: Free on-ice clinics at Reno Ice (ages 7-13; 1500 Wedge Pkwy, Reno)

Tuesday, July 15

Chandler, AZ

5 to 7 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Chandler Ice Den (ages 5-8 and 9-13 respectively; 7225 W Harrison St., Chandler)

7:15 to 8:15 p.m. MT: Free girls on-ice clinic at Chandler Ice Den (ages 8-13; 7225 W Harrison St., Chandler)

Wednesday, July 16

Scottsdale, AZ

4 to 6 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Scottsdale Ice Den (ages 5-8 and 9-13 respectively; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. MT: Free girls on-ice clinics at Scottsdale Ice Den (ages 8-13; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

Phoenix, AZ

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT: LosVGK ball hockey clinic at Sunny Slope Community Center (802 E Vogel Ave, Phoenix)

Thursday, July 17

Tempe, AZ

5:15 to 7:15 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Mullett Arena (ages 5-8 and 9-13 respectively; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe)

Phoenix, AZ

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT: LosVGK ball hockey clinic at Chicanos por la Causa (3216 Van Buren St, Phoenix)

