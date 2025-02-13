BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 12, 2025

Crosby led the Canadians with three assists, including a helper on Nathan MacKinnon’s power-play goal in the opening minute of the tournament and Mitch Marner's game-winning goal in overtime. Brad Marchand scored Canada’s second goal as he knocked home a pass from Brayden Point midway through the first period.

Jordan Binnington earned the win between the pipes for Canada as he made 23 saves for the victory. VGK defenseman Shea Theodore played 6:59 before leaving the game with an injury. Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that Theodore will miss the rest of the tournament.

Lucas Raymond had two assists for Sweden including a helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's game-tying goal midway through the third period. Adrian Kempe and Jonas Brodin also scored for Sweden in the opening game of the tournament.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st | :50 | G: Nathan MacKinnon (1) | A: Sidney Crosby (1), Connor McDavid (1) | PPG | Canada 1, Sweden 0

1st | 13:15 | G: Brad Marchand (1) | A: Brayden Point (1), Seth Jarvis (1) | Canada 2, Sweden 0

2nd | 9:33 | G: Jonas Brodin (1) | A: Victor Hedman (1), Lucas Raymond (1) | Canada 2, Sweden 1

2nd | 17:28 | G: Mark Stone (1) | A: Sidney Crosby (2) | Canada 3, Sweden 1

3rd | 1:54 | G: Adrian Kempe (1) | A: Erik Karlsson (1), Mattias Ekholm (1) | Canada 3, Sweden 2

3rd | 8:59 | G: Joel Eriksson Ek (1) | A: Jesper Bratt (1), Lucas Raymond (2) | Canada 3, Sweden 3

OT | 6:06 | G: Mitch Marner | A: Sidney Crosby (3) | Canada 4, Sweden 3

TOURNAMENT STANDINGS

Canada | 0-1-0-0 | 2 points

Sweden | 0-0-1-0 | 1 point

United States | 0-0-0-0 | 0 points

Finland | 0-0-0-0 | 0 points

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

(Times PT)

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland at Montreal, 5 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden at Montreal, 10 a.m., ABC

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada at Montreal, 5 p.m., ABC

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 10 a.m., TNT

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN