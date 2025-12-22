Golden Knights’ Come Back Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-8-10) fell short despite a third period push, falling 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers (18-13-6) on Sunday at Rogers Place.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored goals to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead after the opening frame. In the second period, Nugent-Hopkins scored his second power-play goal of the night, and Zach Hyman recorded a goal to make it 4-0 Edmonton. Tomas Hertl found the back of the net for his seventh power-play goal of the season with seven minutes remaining in the middle frame. Noah Hanifin and Mitch Marner tallied assists, setting up Hertl who fired it in for the Golden Knights to enter the intermission trailing, 4-1. Four minutes into the third period, Pavel Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 10th power-play goal of the season to cut the Oilers’ lead in half. Hanifin took a shot from the blueline for Hertl to pass the rebound to Dorofeyev who buried the power-play goal. Marner made it a one-goal game less than two minutes later on a backhand pass from Hertl in the low slot. Despite Vegas’ late push, Edmonton held on for the remaining 16 minutes to earn the 4-3 victory. Hertl (1G, 2A), Hanifin (3A) and Marner (1G, 1A) each tallied multi-point nights in the loss.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return home for a four-game homestand beginning on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on [KnightTime+](https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.knighttimeplus.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cflom%40VegasGoldenKnights.com%7C5737f5d0309c4194162e08de410e7dee%7Ce333adc99d5049f69df36db430deb21c%7C0%7C0%7C639019727669676455%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=fNRnVWTGahUX8zp9EfXZ2m2LufIFMIwngA%2BoP6uc08c%3D&reserved=0 "Original URL: https://www.knighttimeplus.com/

Click to follow link."), or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.