Early Lead Slips as Golden Knights Fall, 4-2, to Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11) were defeated by the Nashville Predators (18-17-3), 4-2, on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mark Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead early with a power-play goal at 5:35 of the opening frame. Pavel Dorofeyev found Stone net front on the backdoor, where the captain shoveled the puck past Justus Annunen. Noah Hanifin added his eighth assist in the last six games on the play. Ben Hutton extended the Golden Knights’ lead just over nine minutes in, redirecting a slap shot from Tomas Hertl through Annunen’s five-hole to make it 2-0. Nashville answered two minutes later when Nick Perbix scored from the blue line. Steven Stamkos netted the equalizer for the Predators on the man-advantage with 4:23 left in the first, and just 44 seconds later, Nashville grabbed their first lead of the night on a goal from Reid Schaefer. Michael Bunting followed up in the middle frame to put Nashville up 4-2. Neither team lit the lamp in the final frame as the Predators held on for the win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,970

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights kick off the new year with a three-game road trip, beginning with the St. Louis Blues on Friday at Enterprise Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. PT. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.