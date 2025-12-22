Vegas Golden Knights Announce Season Ticket Member Enhancements Ahead of Historic 10th Season

VEGAS (December 22, 2025) – As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare to enter their historic 10th season in the National Hockey League, the organization is proud to unveil a series of Season Ticket Member enhancements designed to celebrate “Season X” and recognize the fans throughout The Realm who have supported the franchise since its arrival in Vegas.

From Day 1, Season Ticket Members have been the foundation of the Golden Knights’ success on and off the ice. As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to continually advancing the membership experience, the Golden Knights have listened closely to member feedback and made meaningful improvements across pricing, benefits, scheduling, and playoff flexibility.

“Building the next great sports and entertainment company would not be possible without the incredible support from our most ardent and loyal fans, our season ticket members,” said Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations, John Penhollow. “Recognizing this, we are introducing several enhancements that will give fans more control and increased value across their membership moving forward. We are also introducing new and accessible price points, which was a request we have consistently heard from fans throughout the Realm. We heard you and we are making meaningful adjustments to better serve and improve the fan experience.”

Pricing and Membership Benefits Enhancements

With the Golden Knights approaching their historic 10th season, Season Ticket Members will enjoy improved pricing and enhanced benefits as part of Season X. For the majority of the Season Ticket Member base, pricing has been adjusted to provide increased value while maintaining a consistent, transparent membership structure moving forward.

These updates build on recent member-driven initiatives, including the introduction of the VGK Locals concession menu and 10% member discount at T-Mobile Arena, expanded merchandise discounts, complimentary tickets to local teams, premium events, continued investments in the overall game-day experience at T-Mobile Arena and valuable hotel, wine and experiential benefits throughout the broader Foley Entertainment Group portfolio.

More Regular Season Hockey

Beginning with the 2026–27 season, Season Ticket Members will receive even more regular season hockey. With updates to the NHL schedule format, memberships will now include 42 regular-season home games, up from 41, delivering more meaningful games and added value within the overall package.

New Playoff Flexibility for Members

Starting with the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, should the team qualify, Season Ticket Members will have greater control over their playoff experience.

Members will continue to be automatically enrolled in their season seat locations for all home playoff games at T-Mobile Arena, but new this year, they will have the option to opt out prior to the start of the playoffs if plans change. In addition, playoff tickets are no longer tied to the Knights Vow or Standard Plan. Members will receive exclusive member pricing throughout the playoffs, allowing them to support the team on their own terms while enjoying the excitement of postseason hockey.

A Continued Commitment to Members

These updates reflect the Golden Knights’ philosophy of continuously evolving and improving the Season Ticket Member experience.

Additional details regarding Season Ticket Memberships and Season X initiatives will be communicated directly to members in the coming weeks.

